NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?

Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Continues to Slide as Dogecoin Returns to Top 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#European
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seeking a summary judgment to end their protracted lawsuit.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…

The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
MARKETS
u.today

DOGE Price Drops Near March 2021 Lows as It Breaches Crucial Support, What's Next?

STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?

Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market

The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum

Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report

STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the defensive ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday on interest rates and appears to be on track to test support at $18,300, which, if breached, could make the bear market worse, according to technical analysis by Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Enbridge's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enbridge ENB. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Paramount Global's Recent Short Interest

Paramount Global's PARA short percent of float has risen 3.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.61 million shares sold short, which is 9.83% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TamaDoge (TAMA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) investors eye up Flasko (FLSK) presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA) are two new cryptocurrencies that have recently launched presale. They are relatively young but provide many options to increase your profit. Aside from Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA), Flasko (FLSK) is another new initiative that offers even greater opportunities to investors due to its lower presale price and discounts alongside its unique utility behind the token.
