Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO