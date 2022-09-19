Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?
Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
u.today
Bitcoin Continues to Slide as Dogecoin Returns to Top 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues
Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seeking a summary judgment to end their protracted lawsuit.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
u.today
DOGE Price Drops Near March 2021 Lows as It Breaches Crucial Support, What's Next?
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Investors are anxious about this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market
The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
NEWSBTC
ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum
Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
u.today
30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report
Business Insider
A long position means you buy a stock or stock option in the bullish belief its value will increase over time
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A long position in investing refers...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K
Bitcoin (BTC) is on the defensive ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday on interest rates and appears to be on track to test support at $18,300, which, if breached, could make the bear market worse, according to technical analysis by Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies.
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Enbridge's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Enbridge ENB. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Peering Into Paramount Global's Recent Short Interest
Paramount Global's PARA short percent of float has risen 3.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.61 million shares sold short, which is 9.83% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
NEWSBTC
TamaDoge (TAMA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) investors eye up Flasko (FLSK) presale
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA) are two new cryptocurrencies that have recently launched presale. They are relatively young but provide many options to increase your profit. Aside from Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA), Flasko (FLSK) is another new initiative that offers even greater opportunities to investors due to its lower presale price and discounts alongside its unique utility behind the token.
