ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys receiver Noah Brown helps spark upset of Cincinnati with career day

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZMBB_0i0v1cPp00

Noah Brown has made his mark with the Dallas Cowboys by being willing to do anything.

From being the personal punt protector on special teams to playing tight end when injuries hurt the team’s depth, Brown has shown he’ll do whatever the team asks of him.

With the Cowboys staring at an 0-2 start with Dak Prescott out against the Bengals, the Cowboys needed somebody to step up on offense if there was any chance of an upset over the Super Bowl runners-up.

Brown provided a career-high day. Brown’s 91 receiving yards were the most in his career while his 9-yard touchdown catch from Cooper Rush in the first quarter was the first in his career.

“Noah is a stud. He did a great job in the offseason,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s a tough football player. Both on offense and special teams. How many receivers are the personal protector on the punt team? One tough dude.”

There were often times where it seemed like Brown was Rush’s go-to target and the two have established chemistry after spending so much time as reserves for the Cowboys.

“Man, it’s huge. It’s just a testament to all of the work we put in, in the facility. Not a lot of people get to see Cooper, or me in the past really. But the work showed today, I’m proud of him,” Brown said.

While Brown enjoyed being in the spotlight and producing, he still made sure to stick to his usual mentality of being a difference-maker by doing the little things.

“Oh yeah, it’s great but I was out there doing the dirty work today too. I always take pride in that, take pride in getting open, take pride in blocking, whatever I have to do,” Brown said.

His teammates also enjoyed seeing the former seventh-round draft pick have his breakout moment at the most opportune time.

“It brings joy to me. He’s been under the radar for awhile. He’s been here since (2017), but for him to get his first touchdown in years along with almost 100 yards, you can’t ask for anything more. I’m happy he did,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said postgame.

As Lamb alluded to, Brown has had to pay his dues by doing the dirty work on special teams and as a blocker after an underwhelming collegiate career. Brown had talent and was a former teammate of Ezekiel Elliot at Ohio State, winning a national championship in 2014.

But Brown had just 400 yards in three seasons with the Buckeyes and surprised many when he entered his name into the NFL draft. After being picked No. 239, Brown has had to scrape and claw to stay on the Cowboys roster.

He had to overcome a nagging hamstring injury in 2018 and missed all of 2019 before slimming down in 2020 to become a bigger weapon in the passing game. For him to still be on the roster despite all the setbacks is an achievement in itself.

With the injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington, the door opened for Brown to make plays.

And no play was bigger than his last catch of the game when Rush found him for a 12-yard gain with less than a minute remaining. It got the Cowboys into Cincinnati territory and would eventually set up the game-winning field goal by Brett Maher.

“Well, I like those quote ‘no-name’ receivers to step up and be the difference,” owner Jerry Jones said. “That reminded me of what we see in him. Give him a chance. He got out there and got some more snaps under his belt.”

Lamb said fans shouldn’t underestimate how difficult the catch was.

“That was a crazy catch actually. It was tipped; for him to just come through and scoop the ball up. I was glad it was him and not a black jersey,” Lamb said.

With the margin of error so thin for the Cowboys, Maher said Brown was crucial for the win.

“That was awesome, we needed everyone in this locker room today. It was a very much a team win and I’m super happy for Noah and Cooper,” Maher said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Cincinnati#American Football#Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys waive WR camp star, here's what it could mean

The Dallas Cowboys swore up and down that they had found a diamond in the rough in Western Illinois UDFA Dennis Houston. QB Dak Prescott was enamored with the wideout, stating he was always where he needed to be when the QB was ready to target him. He was such a revelation that he ended up being one of a handful of UDFA’s to make the club out of camp. Even more to his credit, Houston was active on the 48-man game-day roster, ahead of third-round selection Jalen Tolbert.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
12K+
Followers
501
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy