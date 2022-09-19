Read full article on original website
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
Meet the 12 players on the International 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Now, some of the best players from...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process
After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Golf.com
2022 Presidents Cup viewer’s guide: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch
The 2022 Presidents Cup — the 14th playing of the biennial event — kicks off this week at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. Here is our complete 2022 Presidents Cup viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Presidents Cup preview. This...
Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project
Legendary Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly talented, but Tiger Woods won’t let him steal his shine when it comes to golfing. Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly a talented player. He’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history since making his debut in 2000, and he’s accomplished a lot on and off the field. He tested his luck at golf, and he tweeted a video of a hole-out (or at least what appears to be but has been highly contested by many social media sleuths).
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
Column: Player revolt helped Presidents Cup and now hurts it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The great disruption in golf is doing no favors to the Presidents Cup, which already struggles for an identity as a global competition owned and operated by one tour. But look at it another way. Without disruption, there probably wouldn’t even be a Presidents Cup. The split caused by the arrival of Saudi-backed LIV Golf doesn’t have a lot in common with the PGA Tour breaking away from the PGA of America more than 50 years ago, except that lawyers were involved and feelings were hurt in both.
Golf.com
This stunning three-putt cost Danny Willett nearly $600,000. Here’s how he explained it
Last season on the PGA Tour, Danny Willett attempted 148 putts from between 3 and 5 feet. He made 135 of them. That’s a conversion rate of 91.22%. So, when Willett sized up a birdie putt from 3 feet 7 inches on the 72nd hole of the Fortinet Championship Sunday, you had to like his chances.
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf
In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup
GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
Golf.com
Paul Azinger’s 9 golden rules for being a successful U.S. team captain
It’s a warm Monday morning in September and Paul Azinger is in his happy place. He’s alone, sitting in a 400-square-foot hut beneath a television and above the saltwater. There’s a fishing pole in his hand and the only worry in his world, it seems, is catching a redfish before the sun grows too hot.
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
