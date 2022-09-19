ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Be Kind: Dance students from Long Island send birthday cards to boy with autism

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0i0uxnau00 A story from earlier this month served as an inspiration to 'Be Kind.'

The family of a boy with autism named Austin in Georgia asked strangers to send him cards for his ninth birthday after no one showed up to his previous birthday parties.

A teacher at Annmarie's Studio of Performing Arts in Great Neck shared that story with her students and they got to work.

The students made Austin about 40 cards and sent them along with a stuffed animal and a t-shirt, so he knows he has friends in New York.

The students were excited to hear that Austin received the cards and was filled with joy reading them.

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

Comments / 0

