KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team defeated Sul Ross State University this afternoon 5-2. It was a great day out on the Mountaineer Soccer Field this afternoon as Schreiner cruised past the Lobos from Sul Ross State University in route to a 5-2 victory. The Mountaineers dominated possesion of the ball throughout in this one as they took an early lead and refused to give it up for the remainder of the match. The five goals scored by Schreiner was the first time they’ve recorded such an accomplishment since 2015.

ALPINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO