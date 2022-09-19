ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd at Bulldog Fall Invitational

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in 3rd place at the Bulldog Fall Invitational, hosted by Redlands University. It was a very strong showing by the Schreiner Men’s Golf team out in Redlands, California, this weekend as the Mountaineers battled hard and put togeher a 3rd place team finish out on the road. After three rounds of play, the Mountaineers would miss out on a 1st place team finish by just 2 strokes.
Women’s Soccer Drops Match Against McMurry 2-1

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against McMurry University this afternoon 2-1. It was a tough start for the Mountaineers this afternoon as an early corner kick scored for the Warhawks from McMurry University in just the first minute of the match. However, the Mountaineers still bounced back with a goal of their own scored by freshman Midfielder, Cassandra Ochoa, in the 20th minute, tying things up 1-1. Unfortunately though, it would be McMurry who put the final goal into the net as they went on to score one more in the 57th minute, winning the match 2-1.
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
Closson named as Fredericksburg’s new CVB President and CEO

Fredericksburg’s Convention and Visitor Bureau has named Brady Closson as the city’s newest CVB President/CEO. According to chair of the FCVB, Doug Cochran, “We are excited to bring Brady onboard to continue to move Fredericksburg and Gillespie County forward as one of the premier travel experiences in Texas.”
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Woman’s body found in ditch in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak police are investigating after maintenance workers on Monday afternoon found the body of a woman in a ditch. The body was found at about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Judson and Toepperwein roads, near the Northeast Methodist Pavillion. Live Oak police said...
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
Kerrville Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library joining the American Library Association in sponsoring Banned Books Week this week

The Kerrville Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be joining the American Library Association in sponsoring Banned Books Week this week, September 18-24, an annual celebration of the right to have access to books without censorship. Since its inception in 1982, the event is intended to allow readers an opportunity to decide for themselves what to read.
