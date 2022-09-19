Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd at Bulldog Fall Invitational
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in 3rd place at the Bulldog Fall Invitational, hosted by Redlands University. It was a very strong showing by the Schreiner Men’s Golf team out in Redlands, California, this weekend as the Mountaineers battled hard and put togeher a 3rd place team finish out on the road. After three rounds of play, the Mountaineers would miss out on a 1st place team finish by just 2 strokes.
jambroadcasting.com
Women’s Soccer Drops Match Against McMurry 2-1
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against McMurry University this afternoon 2-1. It was a tough start for the Mountaineers this afternoon as an early corner kick scored for the Warhawks from McMurry University in just the first minute of the match. However, the Mountaineers still bounced back with a goal of their own scored by freshman Midfielder, Cassandra Ochoa, in the 20th minute, tying things up 1-1. Unfortunately though, it would be McMurry who put the final goal into the net as they went on to score one more in the 57th minute, winning the match 2-1.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
jambroadcasting.com
Closson named as Fredericksburg’s new CVB President and CEO
Fredericksburg’s Convention and Visitor Bureau has named Brady Closson as the city’s newest CVB President/CEO. According to chair of the FCVB, Doug Cochran, “We are excited to bring Brady onboard to continue to move Fredericksburg and Gillespie County forward as one of the premier travel experiences in Texas.”
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found in ditch in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak police are investigating after maintenance workers on Monday afternoon found the body of a woman in a ditch. The body was found at about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Judson and Toepperwein roads, near the Northeast Methodist Pavillion. Live Oak police said...
KSAT 12
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
jambroadcasting.com
Kerrville Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library joining the American Library Association in sponsoring Banned Books Week this week
The Kerrville Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be joining the American Library Association in sponsoring Banned Books Week this week, September 18-24, an annual celebration of the right to have access to books without censorship. Since its inception in 1982, the event is intended to allow readers an opportunity to decide for themselves what to read.
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
KSAT 12
‘Heartbreaking scene’: Man shoots woman in the head before turning gun on himself, sheriff says
A man shot and killed a woman in her backyard before he returned to his home and turned the gun on himself, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the 41-year-old woman’s home on Capstone Ridge. “My niece called me and...
