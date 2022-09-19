KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against McMurry University this afternoon 2-1. It was a tough start for the Mountaineers this afternoon as an early corner kick scored for the Warhawks from McMurry University in just the first minute of the match. However, the Mountaineers still bounced back with a goal of their own scored by freshman Midfielder, Cassandra Ochoa, in the 20th minute, tying things up 1-1. Unfortunately though, it would be McMurry who put the final goal into the net as they went on to score one more in the 57th minute, winning the match 2-1.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO