Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Will the Bengals make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?

After an incredible run to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are now facing an 0-2 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It’s still very early for this NFL season, but with Sunday's loss, the Bengals are now looking to do something that many teams in the league have not done since 1990 after starting 0-2 in making the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the team is still letting QB Joe Burrow be sacked too many times during games, yet Burrow and RT La’el Collins praised the Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers. “I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com.“It’s all frustrating. We’ve given...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cincinnati Bengals’ terrible offense

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the more prolific offenses in the country last season, especially at the skill positions headlined by star quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive rookie of the year Ja’Marr Chase. After the team made several moves to bolster its offensive line during the offseason, many expected that offense to be even better this season. Through two games, that has certainly not been the case.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Cardiac Cats Are On Life Support

History tells us that the Super Bowl runner up goes through a let down the following season, but not many predicted an 0-2 start for the Cincinnati Bengals. After hitting their stride and getting red hot in the playoffs, the Bengals made what many believed were all the right moves to improve their offensive line. Now their biggest flaws appear every bit as bad—and in some ways, worse in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Where the Bengals stand in NFL Power Rankings Roundup Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals have not started the 2022 season as they had hoped. A difficult divisional loss at home to an inferior opponent in the wackiest way possible kicked off the season, then a 20-17 loss to a team lacking its superstar followed that up. Things are not trending positively....
CINCINNATI, OH
