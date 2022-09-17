ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USC Gamecock

Student coaches leading South Carolina club football team into 2022-2023 season

The South Carolina club football team is coming into the 2022-2023 season led by students on the field and the sideline. “I just wanted to help the guys out,” club President and offensive line/run game coordinator coach Nate Milewski said. “I’ve had more experience than a good bit of our guys. A good amount of our guys are first-year players.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Savannah Morning News

'Team Grandpa' witnessed birth of South Effingham-Effingham football rivalry. What to know.

Follow Effingham high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow. GUYTON — It’s Effingham County-South Effingham football week and the Mustangs' “team grandpa” Mike Harper doesn’t mind sitting down and spinning a few tales. ...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
#The Bone Books Location#Msu#Sec
Kait 8

‘Big hits’ put high school football players at risk

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether in a game or in practice, student football players risk injury every time they hit the field. Injuries are rising with the increasing popularity of “big hits,” or tackles. Some players are not taught how to hit properly until high school. Michael Stinnett...
BROOKLAND, AR
KTLO

Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting Annie Camp

Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams welcoming in Annie Camp from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contests. On the high school level, Cotter travels to Alpena, Yellville-Summit hosts Conway Christian, Salem entertains Rose Bud,...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

City struggles to find volunteers for youth sports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parks and Recreation directors scramble to fill in spots for popular fall sports such as soccer. The city of Jonesboro said it has around 1,300 kids signed up for the youth programs. Quality volunteers are hard to come by, as many parents are barely able to...
JONESBORO, AR
The Independent

University of South Carolina football coach apologises for berating female athletes during Title IX ceremony

University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer apologised after he was recorded during a Saturday game screaming at a group of female athletes being honoured for the 50th anniversary of the Title IX legislation.The 1972 legislation bars sex discrimination at federally supported educational institutions and has been a key part of supporting women’s athletics across the US."I apologize to anyone that I offended," the coach told ESPN on Sunday.A broadcast from USC’s Saturday fixture against the University of Georgia on Saturday shows the coach screaming what appears to be “Get off the field!” at a group of women exiting...
COLUMBIA, SC

