Wednesday prep report: Strong second half carries Houston past Briarcrest
Ellett Smith scores twice after the break to lead Mustangs in a battle of unbeaten state-tournament hopefuls.
USC Gamecock
Student coaches leading South Carolina club football team into 2022-2023 season
The South Carolina club football team is coming into the 2022-2023 season led by students on the field and the sideline. “I just wanted to help the guys out,” club President and offensive line/run game coordinator coach Nate Milewski said. “I’ve had more experience than a good bit of our guys. A good amount of our guys are first-year players.”
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Rose’s Wilford goes from hardly any experience to division one athlete through high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball is having an incredible season. In the middle of it all is senior Helen Wilford. An incredible story of growth and determination makes her this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “My 8th grade year one of my friends just invited me to come...
'Team Grandpa' witnessed birth of South Effingham-Effingham football rivalry. What to know.
Follow Effingham high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow. GUYTON — It’s Effingham County-South Effingham football week and the Mustangs' “team grandpa” Mike Harper doesn’t mind sitting down and spinning a few tales. ...
What are Week 4's must-see Mid-Valley prep volleyball, soccer and football games?
Game of the week: Sprague's football team (1-2, 0-1 Special District 1) will face 6A Roseburg (0-2, 0-1 SD1) in a league game at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 4 of the fall high school sports season.
Kait 8
‘Big hits’ put high school football players at risk
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether in a game or in practice, student football players risk injury every time they hit the field. Injuries are rising with the increasing popularity of “big hits,” or tackles. Some players are not taught how to hit properly until high school. Michael Stinnett...
Unbeaten Hempfield readies for its biggest game in decades, a clash with Penn-Trafford
It’s one of the biggest questions asked by casual high school football fans in Westmoreland County: Why can’t Hempfield be a consistent winner?. Why can’t the largest school in the county be successful?. The school has been very successful in other sports such as baseball, basketball, softball,...
KTLO
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting Annie Camp
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams welcoming in Annie Camp from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contests. On the high school level, Cotter travels to Alpena, Yellville-Summit hosts Conway Christian, Salem entertains Rose Bud,...
Kait 8
City struggles to find volunteers for youth sports
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parks and Recreation directors scramble to fill in spots for popular fall sports such as soccer. The city of Jonesboro said it has around 1,300 kids signed up for the youth programs. Quality volunteers are hard to come by, as many parents are barely able to...
El Paso high school results: Volleyball, cross country, football, tennis, golf
High school volleyball Tuesday, Sept. 20 Eastwood def. Franklin 25-20, 27-25, 25-27, 25-21 ...
University of South Carolina football coach apologises for berating female athletes during Title IX ceremony
University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer apologised after he was recorded during a Saturday game screaming at a group of female athletes being honoured for the 50th anniversary of the Title IX legislation.The 1972 legislation bars sex discrimination at federally supported educational institutions and has been a key part of supporting women’s athletics across the US."I apologize to anyone that I offended," the coach told ESPN on Sunday.A broadcast from USC’s Saturday fixture against the University of Georgia on Saturday shows the coach screaming what appears to be “Get off the field!” at a group of women exiting...
