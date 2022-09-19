Read full article on original website
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this weekWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
The Blood Chilling Legend of Moll Dyer Who was Accused of WitchcraftYana BostongirlLeonardtown, MD
Northumberland resident makes demands over dead people on voter rollsWatchful EyeNorthumberland County, VA
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Fire destroys Talbot Co. home
WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured
Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 9/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone, belonging to Jolie Margaret Allen, 44 of Lexington Park, MD and suspected Marijuana, belonging to Shyanne Monique Allen, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. J. Allen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County.
2022 Bash on the Bay: Vintage Race Boats Put on a Show
Excitement, abundant beautiful weather, and soothing scenery set the stage July 30 and 31 for when vintage race boats put on a wonderful show called the Bash on the Bay at historic Leonardtown Wharf Park. The hundreds of spectators lining the shoreline of the park had a closeup shore bound...
Maryland Reporter Voters Guide: Anne Arundel County
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Montgomery County as of Sept. 14. Here are voter guides for other candidates on the ballot. Other voter guides from other publications will be linked when they are updated for the general election. The general election is...
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies
David Harrington, a former Maryland state senator who recently served as the president of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, has died. The post David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
