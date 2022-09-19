ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat

Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
TheDailyBeast

What Liberals Don’t Want to Admit About Influxes of Migrants

When I first heard Republican governors were busing or flying migrants to liberal sanctuary cities, I was instantly opposed to it. To me, it felt like yet another cruel stunt meant to boost their standing with the GOP base.But then, I started hearing about leaders from these liberal cities signing “disaster declarations,” complaining that the “horrific” influx was creating a “humanitarian situation,” and reports saying it “strained a social safety net.”And then it hit me. While these stunts may be callow, there’s still a there there. Blue states are finally getting a taste of what red border states have to...
Tampa Bay Times

Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
The Independent

Putin news – live: Zelensky sets peace terms as hundreds arrested in Russia protests

Volodymyr Zelensky has laid Ukraine’s red lines for a negotiated end to the country’s war with Russia, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of Moscow’s reserve forces.In a remote address to the UN security council in New York, Mr Zelensky said a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted “just punishment” for Russia.The Ukrainian president laid out what he said were five necessary conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine’s security, and territorial integrity and security guaranteesMeanwhile, police arrested more than 1,300 people at protests held across Russia in response...
The Independent

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky gets standing ovation after UN speech

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from United Nations diplomats after giving a virtual speech in which he outlined a five-point “formula for peace.”Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska could be seen smiling as delegates to the United Nations General Assembly warmly applaud her husband following his address on Wednesday evening.In his address to the 77th session of the UNGA, Mr Zelensky spoke out against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of his country, which is now into its seventh month.Mr Zelensky told the UNGA that his country was “ready for peace” and added that his plan sets out the...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Releases 10 Prisoners, Including 2 Americans, in Saudi-Brokered Deal

Five British citizens, two Americans, one Moroccan, one Swede, and one Croat captured as prisoners of war by Russian-backed forces were freed in a deal brokered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia said Wednesday. The group were released as part of a prisoner-exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine, though it wasn’t immediately clear if Ukraine had freed any prisoners as part of the swap. The POWs were flown from Russia to Saudi Arabia before being returned to their home countries, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the exchange “hugely welcome news,”...
Daily Mail

'We are out of the danger zone': British prisoners of war who faced execution by pro-Russian separatists after being captured in Ukraine release video from plane saying got out 'by the skin of our teeth' as they are flown to safety before returning to UK

Two British prisoners of war who faced execution by pro-Russian separatists after being captured in Ukraine have released a video saying they got out 'by the skin of our teeth' after being freed yesterday. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner posted a video thanking people for their support and confirming they...
The Independent

AOC shames Ted Cruz over treatment of ‘nuestra familia Latina’ after he backed migrant stunt and calls him ‘una vergüenza’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed Ted Cruz over the treatment of “nuestra familia Latina” and branded him “una vergüenza” for backing the GOP migrant stunts.The US senator from Texas has publicly supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard.And Mr Cruz even called for half a million migrants to be moved from Republican states to Washington DC as the GOP attempts to punish Blue states over immigration policy.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, took to Twitter and called Mr Cruz “an embarrassment” in Spanish.Her tweet was in response to...
