Presidential Election

MSNBC

A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't

In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the special House primary in June, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
HuffPost

As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged

President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Business Insider

Watch how Joe Biden has aged from 1974 to 2022

Joe Biden represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. He began at just 30 years old. He served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. A lifelong Democrat, Biden is now the 46th president of the US — and he's about...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
CBS News

President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview

Summer was going so well for the president; the White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. Mr. Biden's streak began in June when he signed a bipartisan gun safety law. Then, in August, over Republican objections, he signed the largest investment ever on climate change, a minimum tax on corporations, a law to lower prescription drug prices, and student loan forgiveness. But Tuesday, as James Taylor sang "Fire and Rain," it seemed like both descended on the president's party. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,300 points after a dismal inflation report. At the White House on Thursday, we spoke to President Biden about the economy, Ukraine, those top secret documents in Donald Trump's home and whether Mr. Biden will run again. The president made news and will ignite a few controversies.
MSNBC

Biden's hot streak could potentially be a lifesaver for Democrats in November

A new AP-NORC poll gives President Joe Biden a remarkable 9 point bump in his approval ratings since his low point this summer. That’s great news for Democrats, who are less than two months out from the midterm elections, which increasingly look as if they could be more of a toss-up than was predicted earlier this year. If Biden’s upswing continues, it could help Democrats fend off a Republican takeover of Congress.
Deadline

Joe Biden Tells ‘60 Minutes’ The Covid Pandemic “Is Over”; Says He Hasn’t Made Firm Decision On 2024 Run

President Joe Biden said in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday that the Covid pandemic “is over,” one of a series of newsworthy items he said during a sit-down with Scott Pelley. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said in a portion of the segment at the Detroit Auto Show last week. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” Public...
