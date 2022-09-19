Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
MSNBC
A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't
In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the special House primary in June, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll. What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the...
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
The Migrant Statistic Joe Biden Didn't Want to See Before the Midterms
A record 2.1 million arrests of undocumented migrants occurred during the first 11 months of the 2022 fiscal year.
As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged
President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Business Insider
Watch how Joe Biden has aged from 1974 to 2022
Joe Biden represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. He began at just 30 years old. He served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. A lifelong Democrat, Biden is now the 46th president of the US — and he's about...
Biden battles Trump for 'Soul of Nation' because Democrats can't run on his failed policies
Donald Trump is the monster hiding under the bed. Because Democrats can’t think of much good to say about Joe Biden, they are casting the midterm elections as a referendum …not on their president, but instead, on Donald Trump. Who can blame them?. With eight weeks to go,...
Biden struggles to keep up with Trump on Abraham Accords
When President Joe Biden took office, he attempted to distance himself from his predecessor in most areas.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview
Summer was going so well for the president; the White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. Mr. Biden's streak began in June when he signed a bipartisan gun safety law. Then, in August, over Republican objections, he signed the largest investment ever on climate change, a minimum tax on corporations, a law to lower prescription drug prices, and student loan forgiveness. But Tuesday, as James Taylor sang "Fire and Rain," it seemed like both descended on the president's party. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,300 points after a dismal inflation report. At the White House on Thursday, we spoke to President Biden about the economy, Ukraine, those top secret documents in Donald Trump's home and whether Mr. Biden will run again. The president made news and will ignite a few controversies.
MSNBC
Biden's hot streak could potentially be a lifesaver for Democrats in November
A new AP-NORC poll gives President Joe Biden a remarkable 9 point bump in his approval ratings since his low point this summer. That’s great news for Democrats, who are less than two months out from the midterm elections, which increasingly look as if they could be more of a toss-up than was predicted earlier this year. If Biden’s upswing continues, it could help Democrats fend off a Republican takeover of Congress.
Joe Biden Tells ‘60 Minutes’ The Covid Pandemic “Is Over”; Says He Hasn’t Made Firm Decision On 2024 Run
President Joe Biden said in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday that the Covid pandemic “is over,” one of a series of newsworthy items he said during a sit-down with Scott Pelley. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said in a portion of the segment at the Detroit Auto Show last week. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” Public...
Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop
Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.
Washington Examiner
White House cleans up Biden's 'very consistent' claim pandemic is 'over'
When President Joe Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” he was observing a shift in preparedness from the early days of the pandemic, the White House said, still cleaning up after Biden's Sunday interview. Biden’s press secretary said Wednesday that the president was speaking about public sentiment, not...
