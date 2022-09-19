ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2

Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Derek Carr: Raiders QB “Played Great” Says OC Mick Lombardi

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has come under heavy criticism just two weeks into the season. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith already called out the signal-caller this week. You also have the media, fans, and analysts going at it over the notion of whether Carr shares blame for the 0-2 start. Well, if you ask Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, he feels that No. 4 did well, all things considered.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Darrel Williams
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap

The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
Yardbarker

Raiders Try to Avoid First 0-3 Start Since 2018

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 4-0 preseason record was promising, but obviously meaningless since they have lost their first two games of the 2022 regular season despite high hopes at the start of Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach of the Silver and Black. The last time the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 2: Packers facing Bears; Cards rally against Raiders

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season continues Sunday night, with the Green Bay Packers seeking to get in the win column when they play host to the Chicago Bears. Earlier, there were terrific late finishes for the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more. Here...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Fumbled The Bag: Raiders Cough Up Late Lead, Fall In OT

Every Sunday in the NFL, teams win or lose. Yet, for the Las Vegas Raiders, this loss feels especially painful, considering the missed opportunities. To the credit, the Raiders find new and exciting ways to lose. Today, they dropped a heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals, 29-23. The loss drops Las Vegas to 0-2 on the season, extinguishing any early hope for a fast start. While fifteen games remain, that number continues to decline with each and every disappointing outing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy