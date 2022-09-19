Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2
Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr: Raiders QB “Played Great” Says OC Mick Lombardi
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has come under heavy criticism just two weeks into the season. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith already called out the signal-caller this week. You also have the media, fans, and analysts going at it over the notion of whether Carr shares blame for the 0-2 start. Well, if you ask Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, he feels that No. 4 did well, all things considered.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart in Week 2 loss vs. Cardinals
It really was a tale of two halves for the Las Vegas Raiders. They looked dominant in the first two quarters as the offense was clicking and the defense was getting off the field. But in the second half, everything broke down. Derek Carr had an average game on Sunday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap
The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their upcoming matchup in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Earlier in the day, the Titans announced a total of four moves, including the placements of cornerback Chris Jackson and running back Trenton Cannon on injured reserve.
Amon-Ra St. Brown throws deserved shade at the Commanders and WR Dyami Brown
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown can famously rattle off the names of all 16 wideouts selected before him in the 2021 NFL draft. St. Brown got to go head-to-head with one of those 16 on Sunday, and he took note of the competition. Washington drafted Dyami Brown at No....
First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and the Tennessee Titans (0-2) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Raiders vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Raiders Try to Avoid First 0-3 Start Since 2018
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 4-0 preseason record was promising, but obviously meaningless since they have lost their first two games of the 2022 regular season despite high hopes at the start of Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach of the Silver and Black. The last time the...
Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 2 vs Cardinals
Hoo boy. It’s safe to say any ideas I had for how this week’s Ballers & Busters would go changed wildly between the end of the first half of this game to the day. That’s because the Raiders made the wrong kind of history, blowing a 20-point lead to lose to the Cardinals in overtime 29-23.
Yardbarker
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
Offensive line for Raiders ranked at No. 31 through Week 2
It’s not a surprise that the Raiders are having issues on the offensive line. Going into training camp, preseason and the regular season, everyone knew that it would be a problem area for the team. The hope has always been that the unit could improve as the season went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2: Packers facing Bears; Cards rally against Raiders
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season continues Sunday night, with the Green Bay Packers seeking to get in the win column when they play host to the Chicago Bears. Earlier, there were terrific late finishes for the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more. Here...
Yardbarker
Fumbled The Bag: Raiders Cough Up Late Lead, Fall In OT
Every Sunday in the NFL, teams win or lose. Yet, for the Las Vegas Raiders, this loss feels especially painful, considering the missed opportunities. To the credit, the Raiders find new and exciting ways to lose. Today, they dropped a heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals, 29-23. The loss drops Las Vegas to 0-2 on the season, extinguishing any early hope for a fast start. While fifteen games remain, that number continues to decline with each and every disappointing outing.
Buffalo Bills nearly flawless in Monday night rout of the Tennessee Titans in home opener
The Buffalo Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders CB Amik Robertson had a career day vs. Cardinals
While it’s tough to be too optimistic after an overtime loss, there were several players that had strong days for the Raiders. Maxx Crosby was great, as usual. Nate Hobbs continues to look like a star at cornerback and Duron Harmon appears to be a pretty solid safety. But...
Comments / 0