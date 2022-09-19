ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

American defender John Brooks makes debut for Benfica

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

American defender John Brooks made his debut for Portugal’s Benfica on Sunday night, entering in the 89th minute of a 5-0 win over visiting Maritimo in Lisbon.

Brooks, 29, signed a one-year contract on Sept. 1 after leaving Germany’s Wolfsburg at the end of last season. He was an used substitute in the first three matches he dressed for Benfica, two in the Champions League and one in the Portuguese league.

After appearing in two of the first three World Cup qualifiers last September, Brooks was dropped by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and has not been selected for the national team since.

Gonçalo Ramos scored a pair of goals for Benfica, and Rafa Silva, David Neres and Julian Draxler had one apiece.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored after providing Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash

Lionel Messi has bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday evening. As a result, Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
MLS
Daily Mail

Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup

Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Silva
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
David Neres
Person
Julian Draxler
Person
Gonçalo Ramos
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#American#Maritimo#The Champions League#Portuguese
Yardbarker

Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause

Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027. Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest. Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates

Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
UEFA
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups – Latest injury news, call-ups, details

Break out your crystal balls and tell us what the latest USMNT roster announcement tells us about the team Gregg Berhalter will bring to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year, while Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers injury concern is not what U.S. fans want to be talking about.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Pepe dropped from Portugal squad because of injury

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League because of an injury, the Portuguese soccer federation said Wednesday. The federation said the decision was made after doctors evaluated Pepe following his arrival at the team’s training camp this week. It did not say what his injury was.
SOCCER
SB Nation

International Break: Man City’s National Team Call Ups.

Manchester CIty have 16 members of the Men’s first team headed out to represent their Senior National Teams during this international break. Here’s a look at who’s going where and when they will be playing. Check your local listings for kickoff times. NOTE: Cole Palmer and a...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward

Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicharito is not going to the World Cup, Martino confirms

Mexico head coach Tata Martino has ended any lingering speculation that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández could earn a shock recall ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Hernández, Mexico’s all-time top scorer, hasn’t appeared for El Tri since 2019. Though the LA Galaxy forward is having a strong season in MLS and has repeatedly stated he is open to a call-up, Martino told the media on Tuesday that he would not be calling the forward in. “In the case of Chicharito, we are simply going with other forwards,” Martino said. “We will try to choose the 26 players who are closest to our game.” The...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy