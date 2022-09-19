Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ‘Would Love’ to Direct a Marvel or DC Movie
[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Do Revenge,” now streaming on Netflix.] Since her film debut in 2019 with “Someone Great,” Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been determined to tell stories about “complicated, messy” women — including in the MCU. Robinson, whose latest film “Do Revenge” is now streaming on Netflix, co-wrote “Thor: Love and Thunder” with director Taika Waititi, all while writing and helming the ’90s-inspired indie feature starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes as Eleanor and Drea, two “fucked up TaskRabbits” out to avenge one another’s high school horrors. The ensemble cast including Austin Abrams, Sophie Turner, Ava Capri,...
RELATED PEOPLE
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?
Andor, the latest Star Wars live-action series, is about to debut on Disney+. The series brings back Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, the jaded-yet-committed Rebel spy we first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But this version of Cassian is unlike any you’ve seen before. Set five years before the events of Rogue One, this is a Cassian Andor who hasn’t signed up for the cause yet and instead chooses to lash out at the Empire on his own. What makes Andor enlist with the Rebellion? We’re about to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Everything we know about Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie
At long last, the full Fantastic Four is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, there have been some teases and drips of information about Marvel’s “First Family.” But with a release date finally on the ever expanding Marvel movie release calendar and a director in the talks, a third incarnation of the property seems to be finally actually happening. Here’s everything we know about the Fantastic Four movie, which we will continue to update as more information is revealed.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
‘The Lion King’ Is Getting A Prequel And It’s All About Mufasa
Anyone with a heart knows that King Mufasa’s death in the original film The Lion King was one of the deepest emotional cuts in all of cinema. His end comes close to the beginning of the film, and viewers are hurried on to the coming of age story of Mufasa’s son, Simba. But, what was Mufasa’s story? How did he become king?
startattle.com
Andor (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Disney+, trailer, release date, Star Wars, Rogue One
A prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One (2016), the series follows th–f-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years before the events of the film. Startattle.com – Andor | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: September 21, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Diego Luna as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
‘Andor’: The 12-Hour Movie Comes for Star Wars
In the press notes for Andor, the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, star Diego Luna says he was attracted to reprise his role from Rogue One as Rebel spy Cassian Andor “because I was told it will be a 12-episode series that will be as much like a film as it can be.” Later, he says, “It feels like we are making a very long movie.” This is a depressingly common sentiment in TV these days, suggesting one or two things. Somehow, 20-plus years after The Sopranos elevated the idea of what television storytelling could be, film people are still...
tvinsider.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast to Reunite in ‘Axel Foley’ Sequel on Netflix
The cast of Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is expanding as several original stars join the roster. The streamer officially announced that Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot have all been added to the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the fourth entry into the film franchise. Together, these stars will reunite with Eddie Murphy who is reprising his role as Axel Foley.
'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+
Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
Hellraiser: Jamie Clayton Terrorizes as Iconic Villain Pinhead in Trailer for Hulu's Reboot
Hellraiser, starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, premieres on Hulu Oct. 7 Hellraiser fans on pins and needles for a trailer have finally gotten their wish. Jamie Clayton (Sense8) stars as the iconic Pinhead in the first full-length preview for Hulu's upcoming reboot of the 1987 horror classic. Various characters are shown throughout the trailer trying to unlock the mystery of an ancient puzzle box — which, to their horror, summons the sinister Pinhead, among other creatures. "What is it you pray for?" Pinhead (Clayton, 44) asks one screaming victim at the end of the heart-pounding...
Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online
The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
Collider
'The New Mutants' to Stream on Disney+ in October
Although the last Fox X-Men film, The New Mutants, received largely negative feedback from both audiences and critics, the Marvel movie is getting a fresh start on Disney+ in the United States, arriving on October 14. It will join other October additions to the streaming service, such as the new Marvel special Werewolf By Night.
Comments / 0