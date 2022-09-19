ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Movie Review – The Invitation

Last year, a longstanding tradition was bucked when the MCU’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opened to an impressive $75 million at the domestic box office over Labor Day weekend. For some reason, maybe having to do with the kids being back in school, Labor Day weekend is typically one of the worst box office weekends of the year. Not just one of the worst holiday weekends, weekends overall. Now in 2022, things are back to relative normal, and theaters were once again nearly deserted over Labor Day weekend. The big movie was a re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from last December with $6 million, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick” from May, “DC League of Superpets” from July, “Bullet Train” from early August, and “The Invitation” from last week. I was on vacation last weekend and unable to review “The Invitation,” so it gets the dubious honor of warranting a review on this ditch on the box office calendar.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won

For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Hero#Marvel#Nazi#Nebula
Herbie J Pilato

A Sneak Peek at "The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas" Book

For years, I have shared stories of my youth at Christmas while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in my hometown of Rochester, New York. Those were special times, and I was blessed to have been born into a large Italian-American family. We never had a lot of money, but we sure had a lot of love. I was raised with a strong sense of priorities, and what really mattered in life, and I have long sought to share whatever insight I gained from these memories to provide inspiration for anyone of any faith and generation.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Everything I Know About Love Based on a True Story or a Book?

Created by Dolly Alderton, Peacock’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’ is a comedy series that follows two childhood best friends, Maggie and Birdy, who navigate life’s difficulties in their 20s. Bad dates, heartbreaks, and humiliations follow as the girls bond with their roommates, peers, and significant others, leading to intriguing interpretations of love. Given the grounded style of storytelling, relatable conflicts, and humor, viewers must be wondering whether the series is inspired by a book or a true story. Well, here is everything we have gathered about the inspiration behind ‘Everything I Know About Love.’
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A.V. Club

Remastered Avatar is "looking better than it ever looked," at least according to James Cameron

If you haven’t seen Avatar in a movie theater, it “kinda means you haven’t seen the film,” at least according to writer-director James Cameron. Not that Cameron is the kind of guy who would throw shade at Blu-ray, Disney+, or your 85-inch flat-screen TV—actually, wait, he probably is that kind of guy. Regardless, the filmmaker now firmly believes that the best way to experience his 2009 sci-fi-fantasy blockbuster is with the newly remastered version of the film arriving in theaters Friday in 3D with 4K high-dynamic range.
MOVIES
Variety

RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
Gizmodo

James Cameron Was Worried Avatar 2 Might Have Taken Too Long

After a film grosses almost $3 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine the studio behind it would want to cash in immediately. Get a sequel into theaters ASAP. Strike while the iron is hot. Avatar director James Cameron is not that kind of person though. He doesn’t rush things. And yet, even he admits that the 13 years it will have taken between 2009's mega hit and its December sequel Avatar: The Way of Water did worry him just a little bit.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Creators of Cinephile Card Game Celebrate Your Favorite Genres With ‘My First Movie’ Children’s Book Series (Exclusive)

With its distinctive branding and malleable play style, Cinephile has become a card game staple for any serious movie fanatic, and the team from Cinephile has branched out, first with the “A is Auteur” children’s book (part of their ‘lil cinephile brand) that introduced the theory to kids and now with “My First Movies,” a three-book collection devoted to introducing your youngster to some classic genre. Because what toddler doesn’t want to know the fundamentals of Italian giallos?
HOBBIES
IGN

Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette

Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Barbarian’s Director Feels About The Wild Internet Theories He’s Read About The Horror Movie

Barbarian looks like (and starts) with the simple premise of a woman who finds herself in an awkward situation when the Airbnb she books is already occupied by another person. In an optimistic move, she decides to stay the night. But there’s a lot more to the upcoming horror movie than the trailer advertises, and the internet has already been theorizing about what the real plot could be. Yes, Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger is reading your ideas.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar' Featurette Reminds Audiences of the Film's Magic

With James Cameron's science fiction epic returning to theaters this Friday, a new featurette for Avatar has been released, showcasing the movie's cast and crew looking back at the film's impact. The featurette features Cameron as he reminisces on the original movie and its effect on audiences back in 2009, which currently stands as the biggest film of all time. "What Avatar showed an audience was a world they couldn't imagine brought to life in front of their eyes," the director said.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’

Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
MOVIES
IGN

House of the Dragon - Episode 5 Review

Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 5 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Sept. 18, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Last time we saw Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, he was having seven bells kicked out of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy