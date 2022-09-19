Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy recently spoke to the media about not being “dramatic enough” as the Cowboys head coach. But that raises the question; is McCarthy the right kind of coach to lead this massive franchise? Does that coach even exist?
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
It’s easy to go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly in the NFL. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this the hard way. The defending AFC champions finished the year strong last season but are now 0-2. That gives the Bengals’ hopes of even getting back to the playoffs — let alone back to a Super Bowl – a major hit. The Bengals Week 2 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys was a team effort in being disappointing. However, there were a few Bengals who stood out in all the wrong ways in the loss. Here are the three Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow.
Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.
The Dallas Cowboys got a surprise win on Sunday as backup quarterback Cooper Rush led them to victory over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in relief of an injured Dak Prescott. But will Dak be available for the Cowboys' big Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants? Cowboys...
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
“That’s 100 yards waiting to happen. And a touchdown,” Dallas' No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb told USA Today's Jori Epstein about Gallup, who hasn't played since last season because of an injury. “Gallup will get a full slate of reps this week,” said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy...
