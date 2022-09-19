ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. Cowboys

It’s easy to go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly in the NFL. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are learning this the hard way. The defending AFC champions finished the year strong last season but are now 0-2. That gives the Bengals’ hopes of even getting back to the playoffs — let alone back to a Super Bowl – a major hit. The Bengals Week 2 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys was a team effort in being disappointing. However, there were a few Bengals who stood out in all the wrong ways in the loss. Here are the three Bengals players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Jonah Williams, and Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Week 3 Decision On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys got a surprise win on Sunday as backup quarterback Cooper Rush led them to victory over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in relief of an injured Dak Prescott. But will Dak be available for the Cowboys' big Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants? Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win

Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy