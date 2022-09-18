TE Schultz missed end of Cowboys' game-winning drive, knee to be evaluated

The Cowboys were in the midst of a nail-biter, after a complacent second-half performance erased their 17-3 lead. Quarterback Cooper Rush and the offense took the field in a deadlock at 17 and after moving near midfield quickly, Rush targeted tight end Dalton Schultz. A Cincinnati defender jumped at Schultz and the Dallas tight end wasn’t able to make the catch and then went down with a knee injury.

After reaching the sideline, Schultz kept his helmet on for the third-down effort before going to trainers with the Cowboys offense off the field.

Schultz tried to return to the field, but lasted just two plays before limping off. It appears that he didn’t suffer an ACL injury, but there will be some follow up on Monday to see if he has to miss any time.