Australia climate inaction violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights, UN says
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A United Nations committee found on Friday that Australia had violated the human rights of a group of islanders off its north coast by failing to adequately protect them from the impacts of climate change, such as by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
US and Russia engage in a digital battle for hearts and minds
The battle over Ukraine extends across the world: Information warfare is quickly evolving as key nations seek to influence public opinion and gain political support. As during the Cold War, Russia and the United States are the two main combatants. Some efforts are clandestine, but plenty of material is broadcast to the public as each country attempts to, in the words of political linguists, “constrain the power and influence of the other … and win ‘hearts and minds’ … around the world.” Key government-sponsored media outlets in the current battle are Russia Today, often known as RT, and two U.S. government-backed...
Russia plans to slash 40% of its natural gas flows - with Europe already facing an energy crisis from its cuts
Russia plans to cut its natural gas exports by 40% over the next three years, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. Senior European officials have accused Moscow of trying to stoke the continent's energy crisis. State-run energy giant Gazprom has been slashing flows to Europe through key pipelines for months.
