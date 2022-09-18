A stalwart well-being tool for students — YOU@CSU – is now available in a tailored version for faculty and staff. A confidential resource, YOU@CSU is an online portal that now connects both students and employees to resources, advice, and skill-building for well-being and health. The new employee version launched last week and provides CSU faculty and staff with both personal and career resources. It can be accessed at you.colostate.edu.

