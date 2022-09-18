Read full article on original website
Colorado State University
Indoor air quality experiments show exposure risks while cooking, cleaning
When you’re cooking or cleaning inside your home, what chemicals are you breathing, and are they potentially harmful? Colorado State University chemists have given us a solid start on the answer. A large, collaborative research experiment that attempted to map the airborne chemistry of a typical home took place...
Colorado State University
The Audit Podcast: How a few seeds – and a little luck– gave us the iconic Pueblo chile
Welcome to Colorado State University’s new podcast, The Audit, featuring conversations with CSU faculty on everything from research to current events. Just as auditing a class provides a fun way to explore a new subject or field, The Audit allows listeners to explore the latest works from the experts at CSU.
Colorado State University
After finding success in CSU’s Landscape Design & Contracting program, donor hopes to help others forge a similar path
A career in landscape design may have seemed an obvious path for Phil Steinhauer. It may very well be in his blood. Steinhauer’s grandfather – the namesake of Steinhauer Fieldhouse at Colorado School of Mines – was the Superintendent of Parks for the City of Denver, designing many of the city’s parks along with the state’s mountain roads.
Colorado State University
CSU Ag Day partners bring more than just food to the table
Feeding 3,000 hungry football fans on game day is no easy feat. But if anyone knows how to do it, it’s Colorado State University’s agricultural partners from around the state. Each year, they team up to donate everything from the main course to dessert as part of CSU’s annual Ag Day.
Colorado State University
New leader at Together We Grow plots course toward a diverse and innovative agricultural sector
The Colorado State University System welcomes Lauren Baer as executive director of Together We Grow, a consortium of interests from the business, education, government and nonprofit sectors focused on broadening the agriculture industry’s talent pipeline. Baer brings to TWG nearly two decades of experience as a human resources professional...
Colorado State University
Faculty and staff version of YOU@CSU brings confidential well-being resources to employees
A stalwart well-being tool for students — YOU@CSU – is now available in a tailored version for faculty and staff. A confidential resource, YOU@CSU is an online portal that now connects both students and employees to resources, advice, and skill-building for well-being and health. The new employee version launched last week and provides CSU faculty and staff with both personal and career resources. It can be accessed at you.colostate.edu.
Colorado State University
CSU grad publishes paper on LGBTQ+ inclusion in outdoor recreation
When Mo Lundin completed their undergraduate honors thesis two years ago, the Colorado State University graduate said they didn’t expect it would one day become the basis for an article in an academic journal. So, it was a pleasant surprise when Lundin, who graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s...
Colorado State University
How I chose my major: Fermentation Science and Technology
In the “How I chose my major” series, we showcase the academic paths CSU students have taken, and students tell their stories in their own words. Read on to meet Kate, a CSU Fermentation Science and Technology major, and learn how she decided it was the perfect path for her college career and far beyond.
Colorado State University
Engineering Dean David McLean announces plans to retire next summer
Editor’s note: The following letter is being shared with the campus community by Interim Provost Janice Nerger. Dean David McLean recently announced his intent to retire at the end of the fiscal year. I want to share my gratitude for Dave’s service and contributions as Dean, and my immense respect for his measured, strategic leadership style that has elevated the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering to great successes.
Colorado State University
Faculty Council hears budget presentation from Interim President Rick Miranda
Editor’s note: Amy Barkley, executive assistant to the CSU Faculty Council, wrote this article for SOURCE on key reports and discussion items at the Sept. 6 Faculty Council meeting. It is published here on behalf of the Faculty Council Executive Leadership. Details of the reports and presentations referenced below are available in the meeting minutes on the Faculty Council web site once they are approved at the October meeting.
