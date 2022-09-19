Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hillbillies score road win over Miners
Man continued its dominance of Mingo Central as the Hillbillies scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to turn back the Miners, 28-14, in a game played at Buck Harless Stadium on Friday night. Man improved to 3-1 and beat Mingo Central (1-2) for the fourth time in five meetings.
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
Devils extend SHAC lead to 31 strokes
By Mark Carpenter People’s Defender Round Two of the Southern Hills Athletic Con
Local Sports: Ida soccer extends perfect start with third shutout in a row
IDA − Ida's boys soccer team has looked unbeatable at times this year. The Blue Streaks are off a perfect 11-0 start and a have averaged an incredible 5.1 goals per game through that stretch. ...
Chronicle
Bearcats Beat Out Monarchs
The W.F. West boys tennis team earned itself another non-league win, beating Mark Morris 5-1 at home on Tuesday. First singles: Aaron Boggess (WFW) def. Marco St. Martin-Shook (MM) 6-1, 6-0 Second singles: Justin Chung (WFW) def. Austin Lomax (MM) 6-1, 6-1 Third singles: James Forward (MM) def. Will Cummings...
Morning Journal
High school volleyball: Vermilion rises in Division II state poll, Amherst drops in D-I
Vermilion had a solid week in volleyball, and the voters took notice. On Sept. 18, the Sailors rose to 11th in the state poll, two places higher than they were in the poll a week prior. Vermilion received one first-place vote to total 67 points, with 10th-place Gilmour earning 79.
Bridgeport sweeps Senior Night doubleheader over Lewis County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – With soccer season reaching a peak ahead of the start of the postseason next month, the Bridgeport boys and girls programs honored seniors Levi Crayton, Burhan Khosa, Kylie Bender, Anna Hutchinson and Gabby Reep in between matches of a doubleheader with Lewis County on Tuesday. The Indians certainly brought their best. In […]
Portage County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, September 20
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL WESTERN RESERVE 25-25-25, WATERLOO 10-9-8 Records: Waterloo 4-7, 1-7. ...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Soccer Teams Sweep Lewis County on Senior Night
It was Senior Night for the Bridgeport High School soccer teams on Tuesday at Wayne Jamison Field, and what the 12th grade class may lack for in total numbers (only two seniors for the boys soccer team and three for the girls), they certainly made up for it in production as the Indians swept Lewis County.
