Tennis

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hillbillies score road win over Miners

Man continued its dominance of Mingo Central as the Hillbillies scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to turn back the Miners, 28-14, in a game played at Buck Harless Stadium on Friday night. Man improved to 3-1 and beat Mingo Central (1-2) for the fourth time in five meetings.
Chronicle

Bearcats Beat Out Monarchs

The W.F. West boys tennis team earned itself another non-league win, beating Mark Morris 5-1 at home on Tuesday. First singles: Aaron Boggess (WFW) def. Marco St. Martin-Shook (MM) 6-1, 6-0 Second singles: Justin Chung (WFW) def. Austin Lomax (MM) 6-1, 6-1 Third singles: James Forward (MM) def. Will Cummings...
LONGVIEW, WA
WBOY 12 News

connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Soccer Teams Sweep Lewis County on Senior Night

It was Senior Night for the Bridgeport High School soccer teams on Tuesday at Wayne Jamison Field, and what the 12th grade class may lack for in total numbers (only two seniors for the boys soccer team and three for the girls), they certainly made up for it in production as the Indians swept Lewis County.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

