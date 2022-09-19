AirPods Pro 2 deal: save on new AirPods ahead of their Friday launch

The AirPods Pro 2 aren't even on store shelves yet, but you can already bag yourself a small saving on them.

At Amazon, you can pre-order the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $240 – $10 less than the RRP and indeed Apple's own pre-order price.

The new Apple wireless earbuds go on sale this Friday (23rd September), at which point they could (or could not) return to the official $250 price they were listed at previously on Amazon.

We are, of course, only talking about a modest saving here, but if you were already gearing up to purchase the AirPods Pro 2022 you might as well snap up this discounted price.

Meanwhile, the original, first-generation AirPods Pro are also on sale at Amazon – only $180 thanks to a 28 per cent discount.

Everything you need to know about the new AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation $250 $240 (save $10)

The new AirPods aren't available until Friday, but if you pre-order them now on Amazon you will benefit from a $10 saving over the RRP. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 1st Generation $250 $180 (save $70)

The first-generation AirPods Pro are enjoying an even tastier discount at Amazon now in light of the Pro 2's arrival – ideal for anyone who wants Apple's earbuds expertise with ANC in a more affordable package. View Deal

The AirPods Pro 2 were announced during Apple's iPhone 14 event last week and look to progress the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds across the board. While the highly anticipated sequels largely mirror their predecessor's design, Apple has improved the earpiece controls by adding volume adjustment.

The headline news is the introduction of personalized spatial audio, which will allow the user to, using the camera of an Apple device running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, create fit profiles based on their own unique ear in order to deliver the optimum spatial experience.

Elsewhere, battery life is up from 24 hours to 30, there's an additional XS eartip size in the box, and both sound quality and active noise cancellation has supposedly been improved courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro should bring a smattering of welcome – if not revolutionising – improvements to Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds. So if you have already decided that they are to be your next earbuds, it makes sense to take advantage of the AirPods Pro 2 pre-order deal on Amazon while you can.

