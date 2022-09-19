ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Berkeley Beacon

Women’s soccer routs Plymouth State 5-1 in second win of the season

The Emerson women’s soccer team defeated its NEWMAC rival Plymouth State Panthers 5-1 on Tuesday, securing the Lions’ second win on the season. The Lions, well rested after six days off between games, arrived at Rotch Field last Tuesday to play against Plymouth State. Sophomore defender Yoshiko Slater said the time off allowed the team to capitalize on necessary practice sessions.
PLYMOUTH, NH
belmontonian.com

‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face

A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
BELMONT, MA
bostonchefs.com

La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield

MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
LYNNFIELD, MA
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Your night just got a lot more ax-citing

A guide to ax-throwing venues around greater Boston. If there is one pro tip Chester Domoracki, the general manager of Revolution Axe in Everett would offer first-time visitors to the ax-throwing venue, it’s to remember that you aren’t hurling a baseball. “Don’t try to throw it too hard,”...
EVERETT, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Boston Bluebike riders enjoy free passes, some eager for transportation improvements

Boston Bluebike riders reacted positively to free bike passes while voicing improvements they would like to see made in the city’s transportation. The City of Boston offered free 30-day Bluebike passes during the MBTA Orange Line shutdown, providing bikers with an unlimited number of 45-minute rides throughout a 30-day period. These free passes served as an attempt to alleviate travel stresses resulting from the Orange Line shutdown, taking place from Aug. 19 to Sept. 18.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston

Lil Nas X responds to Boston protesters with pizza, declaration of love

A small group of protesters gathered outside the superstar's show at MGM Music Hall. Lil Nas X is no stranger to criticism. The unapologetically flamboyant superstar most notably faced backlash last year for the music video to his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). The video depicted a sexual encounter with Satan, and the musician attempted to release a custom line of Nikes that included real human blood shortly thereafter.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though

An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
BOSTON, MA

