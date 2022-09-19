Read full article on original website
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s soccer routs Plymouth State 5-1 in second win of the season
The Emerson women’s soccer team defeated its NEWMAC rival Plymouth State Panthers 5-1 on Tuesday, securing the Lions’ second win on the season. The Lions, well rested after six days off between games, arrived at Rotch Field last Tuesday to play against Plymouth State. Sophomore defender Yoshiko Slater said the time off allowed the team to capitalize on necessary practice sessions.
‘Incredible performance’: Marblehead football junior played hours after learning of father’s death
"He needed to be around the team." Marblehead junior Jake Scogland played an emotional football game on Friday, just hours after learning his father Jeff died earlier that afternoon. Jake Scogland started at left guard and moved to left tackle when a teammate was injured. He played major minutes and...
belmontonian.com
‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face
A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
bostonchefs.com
La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield
MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
Your night just got a lot more ax-citing
A guide to ax-throwing venues around greater Boston. If there is one pro tip Chester Domoracki, the general manager of Revolution Axe in Everett would offer first-time visitors to the ax-throwing venue, it’s to remember that you aren’t hurling a baseball. “Don’t try to throw it too hard,”...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
whdh.com
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
Berkeley Beacon
Boston Bluebike riders enjoy free passes, some eager for transportation improvements
Boston Bluebike riders reacted positively to free bike passes while voicing improvements they would like to see made in the city’s transportation. The City of Boston offered free 30-day Bluebike passes during the MBTA Orange Line shutdown, providing bikers with an unlimited number of 45-minute rides throughout a 30-day period. These free passes served as an attempt to alleviate travel stresses resulting from the Orange Line shutdown, taking place from Aug. 19 to Sept. 18.
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
capeandislands.org
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
Lil Nas X responds to Boston protesters with pizza, declaration of love
A small group of protesters gathered outside the superstar's show at MGM Music Hall. Lil Nas X is no stranger to criticism. The unapologetically flamboyant superstar most notably faced backlash last year for the music video to his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). The video depicted a sexual encounter with Satan, and the musician attempted to release a custom line of Nikes that included real human blood shortly thereafter.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At The Corner Store; $5,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Sep 17, 2022 — $1,000 — EMERALDS 50X — CUMBERLAND. Fri, Sep 16, 2022 — $10,000 — Keno — THE CORNER STORE. Fri, Sep...
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
universalhub.com
Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though
An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
Protesters plan to block Boston traffic during Wednesday morning commute
BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area. The group did not say which spots it plans to block.No further information is currently available.
