Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
WATCH: Video emerges of Raiders fan striking Kyler Murray in the face
Video has emerged of the of the incident that occurred Sunday between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a Raiders fan following the Arizona’s 29-23 victory Sunday in Las Vegas. While celebrating the 29-23 overtime win, Murray was high-fiving fans in the front row of Allegiant Stadium — when a...
Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was trying to enjoy Sunday’s improbable win over the Raiders with some fans but one spectator took things too far.
Shocking moment college football coach is apparently fired on the field after a loss
ARIZONA STATE apparently wasted no time in firing head coach Herm Edwards. Let go following their 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a new video has surfaced that shows both Arizona's President and it's Athletic Director speaking to Edwards on the field immediately following the loss. Some have taken...
Huskies Gain Commitment from Fleet Arizona Edge Rusher
Jaxson Jones is the son of a former Utah receiver/returner.
Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards
Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
Moore: Here are my candidates to replace Herm Edwards
The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State University, and it’s time for athletic director Ray Anderson to find a replacement. Anderson needs someone who follows the rules. The Herm train came off the tracks with a slew of departures after a recruiting scandal. He needs someone with...
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
