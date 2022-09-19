ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Montrose "swatting" follow-up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado

Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

New Community Mural Coming Soon

Students in Lora Quesenberry's art class at New Emerson Elementary have came up with suggestions for a new downtown mural that was presented to a panel of local artists, United Way staff, and volunteers in March.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Fire smoke expected near West Dolores Rim

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Res Rios Field Office has planned a controlled burn for September 19, 2022, at West Dolores Rim, located about seven miles east of Dove Creek. Approximately 884 acres will be burned of ponderosa pine and Gambel oak. The burn is part of an initiative...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Heath'

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Selects the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese

Colorado is a Mac & Cheese loving state, and the best part is we are not shy about proclaiming our love for this all-American comfort food. One version of history proclaims macaroni and cheese was first introduced by Virginian Mary Randolph in 1824. She wrote down a recipe described as "macaroni and cheese", with the ingredients macaroni, cheese, and butter, all baked together in a hot oven.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

