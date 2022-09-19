Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Enjoy the Fall Weather on Grand Mesa’s Mesa Top Trail
Colorado's beloved fall hiking season is here, and a break from the summer heat means more chances to get out and explore. Trails like the Grand Mesa's Mesa Top Trail is great to explore under these cooler conditions. The entire hike down the Mesa Top trail to Flowing Park Reservoir...
Musicians Behind Grand Junction Colorado’s Theme Park Jingle
This Grand Junction, Colorado television commercial featured one of the most memorable jingles ever. It just so happens the jingle was written, arranged, and recorded in Grand Junction. This little ditty sticks in your head just like the theme to Gilligan's Island or the opening credits to All In The...
Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis
We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres. This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB,...
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
KJCT8
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
KJCT8
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022
There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
New Community Mural Coming Soon
Students in Lora Quesenberry's art class at New Emerson Elementary have came up with suggestions for a new downtown mural that was presented to a panel of local artists, United Way staff, and volunteers in March.
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
Fire smoke expected near West Dolores Rim
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Res Rios Field Office has planned a controlled burn for September 19, 2022, at West Dolores Rim, located about seven miles east of Dove Creek. Approximately 884 acres will be burned of ponderosa pine and Gambel oak. The burn is part of an initiative...
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
Colorado Selects the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese
Colorado is a Mac & Cheese loving state, and the best part is we are not shy about proclaiming our love for this all-American comfort food. One version of history proclaims macaroni and cheese was first introduced by Virginian Mary Randolph in 1824. She wrote down a recipe described as "macaroni and cheese", with the ingredients macaroni, cheese, and butter, all baked together in a hot oven.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years
Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Did you know that the park is about...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0