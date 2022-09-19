Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Shorthorn
Photos: UTA women’s volleyball earns its sixth straight victory over the weekend
The volleyball team (8-4) swept the UTA Invitational over the weekend at College Park Center. The team won against the University of New Orleans and Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16, scoring 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The team concluded the weekend with its third win against Lamar University 3-2 the following day.
Shorthorn
UTA releases men's basketball non-conference schedule
UTA released the men’s basketball team 2022-2023 non-conference schedule Sept. 7. UTA’s 13 non-league schedules feature some home matchups with University of Nevada and University of North Texas, three road games at Power-5 schools, the continuation of the Texas State rivalry and a Thanksgiving week triple header in Southwest Florida.
Shorthorn
Volleyball team sweeps UTA Invitational, going 3-0 over the weekend
When the volleyball team returned from the Ellesyn Invitational in late August — its first tournament of the season — the Mavericks were winless, losing all three matches in Montana. A month down the road, UTA has won eight of its last nine games as the team prepares...
texashsfootball.com
Brawl Leads to More Security for 2 DFW Programs
Extra security measures will likely be put in place for two Texas High School squads. Two weeks ago, both Dallas Roosevelt High and Fort Worth Eastern Hills were in a brawl so ugly, that every single player was ejected. The game was called at 6:44 left to play when the squads began sparring on the field. Fans even tried to make their way into the brawl.
Arlington, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Shorthorn
How to stay safe during Oozeball tournament
With the fall tradition of Oozeball approaching, there are a few things players should keep in mind to stay safe during the game. Oozeball is a campuswide mud volleyball tournament that occurs annually in September, according to the Oozeball web page. Teams of six battle it out on the muddy volleyball courts at the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row to determine the Oozeball champion.
Shorthorn
First-Gen College Education Series aims to help students adjust to university life
UTA’s First-Generation Student Initiatives held its first First-Gen College Education Series meeting last week in the University Center’s San Jacinto Room to discuss the health and wellness services the university offers for first-generation students. The series aims to help students find educational resources and answer questions that cause...
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
Shorthorn
Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs outlines plans for first academic year
As a first-generation college student and a person of color, Tamara Brown knows firsthand the game-changing value of education. She said she has seen and done things that were not even in her wildest imagination. The younger version of Brown would have never believed that one day she would be...
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
fox4news.com
Arlington Ethiopian-BBQ fusion restaurant makes NY Times top 50 list
The New York Times names the 50 best new restaurants around the nation. Smoke 'N Ash, a mom and pop shop in Arlington, made this year's list. It's a restaurant that specializes in a unique and international taste sensation -- a fusion of authentic Ethiopian and Texas barbecue.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Shorthorn
Organization celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with music, food and memories
UTA’s Hispanic culture lit up the night as the campus organization La Sociedad Hispánica celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday at Brazos Park. The event is one of many activities on campus that will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from Sept. 15 — the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua — to Oct. 15. The observation started as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson.
Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco. Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight. "We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours. Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six...
dallasexpress.com
Oak Cliff Church Celebrates 175th Anniversary
Sunday’s service at the Wheatland United Methodist Church in Dallas was a special one, as the church and its congregation celebrated its 175th anniversary. Founded in 1847, just over a year after Texas joined the United States, Wheatland United Methodist Church is the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
