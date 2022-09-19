ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Shorthorn

UTA releases men's basketball non-conference schedule

UTA released the men’s basketball team 2022-2023 non-conference schedule Sept. 7. UTA’s 13 non-league schedules feature some home matchups with University of Nevada and University of North Texas, three road games at Power-5 schools, the continuation of the Texas State rivalry and a Thanksgiving week triple header in Southwest Florida.
ARLINGTON, TX
texashsfootball.com

Brawl Leads to More Security for 2 DFW Programs

Extra security measures will likely be put in place for two Texas High School squads. Two weeks ago, both Dallas Roosevelt High and Fort Worth Eastern Hills were in a brawl so ugly, that every single player was ejected. The game was called at 6:44 left to play when the squads began sparring on the field. Fans even tried to make their way into the brawl.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Newman Smith High School football team will have a game with Timberview High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
CARROLLTON, TX
Shorthorn

How to stay safe during Oozeball tournament

With the fall tradition of Oozeball approaching, there are a few things players should keep in mind to stay safe during the game. Oozeball is a campuswide mud volleyball tournament that occurs annually in September, according to the Oozeball web page. Teams of six battle it out on the muddy volleyball courts at the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row to determine the Oozeball champion.
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

First-Gen College Education Series aims to help students adjust to university life

UTA’s First-Generation Student Initiatives held its first First-Gen College Education Series meeting last week in the University Center’s San Jacinto Room to discuss the health and wellness services the university offers for first-generation students. The series aims to help students find educational resources and answer questions that cause...
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
Shorthorn

Organization celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with music, food and memories

UTA’s Hispanic culture lit up the night as the campus organization La Sociedad Hispánica celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday at Brazos Park. The event is one of many activities on campus that will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from Sept. 15 — the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua — to Oct. 15. The observation started as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco. Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight. "We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours. Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Oak Cliff Church Celebrates 175th Anniversary

Sunday’s service at the Wheatland United Methodist Church in Dallas was a special one, as the church and its congregation celebrated its 175th anniversary. Founded in 1847, just over a year after Texas joined the United States, Wheatland United Methodist Church is the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River.
DALLAS, TX
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
DALLAS, TX

