Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.
Watch: Kahuku (Hawaii) football performs moving fight song, dance after loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
The scene on the field Saturday night moved St. John Bosco football operations manager Jessie Christensen. A sea of Kahuku High School (Hawaii) players and scores of visiting fans in Kahuku red. "What I witnessed tonight will never leave me," Christensen wrote in a Twitter post. "The beautiful ...
the university of hawai'i system
Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
thesilversword.com
Best Poke Bowls on Oahu
When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 21, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Billy V spoke with Phil Keoghan about the show and asked him one...
The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate
A backlash has arisen against industrial wind turbines, with Kahuku residents leading the charge, raising an alarm about the problems the 40-story towers constructed there have created for them and for their children — pulsating noises, flickering shadows, and what they say are sleep disruptions, depression and new neurological ailments.
honolulumagazine.com
Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium
Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
Gov. Ige eyes change of direction for new Aloha Stadium
The Stadium Authority says that Governor Ige is changing direction on the NASED project, canceling both the NASED's entertainment district and real estate project's request for proposals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Culinary Institute of the Pacific hosts first annual food conference in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chefs and culinary experts from Hawaii and around the country are gathering at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel in Waikiki on Wednesday for an inaugural food conference. The Near and Far 2022 Cool Ideas and Hot Food conference is hosted by the Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP)...
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
Denby Fawcett: A Mecca For Urban Gardeners Struggles To Recover From The Pandemic
The University of Hawaii’s Urban Garden Center opened 33 years ago. Since then, it has gradually become a go-to place for home gardeners to learn from experts how to better grow garden plants and food. Urban Garden Center’s stated mission is “To continuously and consistently provide innovative and diverse...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USS Bowfin to undergo drydock maintenance
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program
Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the desperate search for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, Hawaii police officers worked leads that stretched from one side of the Big Island to the other. She was ultimately rescued by good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe. Capt. Thomas Shopay, of the Hawaii County Police Department, said coordination...
