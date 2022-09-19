ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
the university of hawai'i system

Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Football
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Duquesne, PA
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
State
Hawaii State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
thesilversword.com

Best Poke Bowls on Oahu

When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 21, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Billy V spoke with Phil Keoghan about the show and asked him one...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium

Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Chang
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manoa#Football Team#American Football#College Football
hawaiinewsnow.com

USS Bowfin to undergo drydock maintenance

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program

Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy