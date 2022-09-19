Read full article on original website
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation now accepting proposals for Youth Pathways grant
The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation believes that an increased focus on careers in agriculture will have a direct impact on the strength of the farm and food community, the security, and availability of food for the future and the well-being of Ohio. Agriculture is one of the largest industries and...
Ask the experts at FSR
It’s not every day that Ohio farmers can hear directly from 24 agricultural experts on a variety of hot topics. That’s one reason the Ask the Expert sessions at Farm Science Review (FSR) are always so popular. Hosted by the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and...
￼Ohio Department of Agriculture announces new farmland preservation commitments
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 256 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Deeds Family Farm and Wells Family Farm in Licking County become the 21st and 22nd Ohio farms to join the program this year.
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
Republicans J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine reject Ohio Debate Commission invitations to debate Democratic rivals
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine, have turned down invitations from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate their Democratic rivals next month. Their decision, announced Wednesday by the commission, comes amid uncertainty about whether there will be any debates ahead...
EPA order surprised Mount Vernon, may cost $2 million
Mayor Matt Starr said on Friday that an order from the Ohio EPA for the city to remove lime sludge from a temporary storage facility on Old Delaware Road was surprising and could cost the city more than $2 million. Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson ordered Mount Vernon to...
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Monthly Bingo in Oakwood Ohio
The Meadows of Kalida hosts a Monthly Bingo in Oakwood at the Cooper Library on the 2nd Thursday of each Month. This event is for seniors 65 and better! Come join us monthly for a free homecooked meal and entertainment! No RSVP Required. Contact Taylor at 419-672-8851 for more information.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
Crops move closer to harvest
Abundant sunshine and warm daytime temperatures extended throughout Ohio, providing farmers with favorable conditions for pre-harvest fieldwork, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4% very short, 22% short, 68% adequate, and 6% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Sept. 18 was 66.5 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.35 inches of precipitation, 0.52 inches below average. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 18.
Tiffin community sends off battalion deployed to Middle East
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community showed its appreciation for members of the armed forces on Tuesday. The 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment is heading to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint operation to fight ISIL. WTOL 11 spoke with soldiers and their families...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
