alaska.gov
Governor Mike Dunleavy Requests Federal Assistance for 2022 September Storm
Governor Mike Dunleavy has requested a federal disaster declaration for the 2022 September West Coast Storm. “We must first recognize the outstanding job local and tribal leaders did to prepare their communities for this storm. I have no doubts their effort saved lives and minimized the damage,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “As things begin to stabilize, we can look towards recovery. I am asking the federal government to activate all other disaster recovery programs.”
