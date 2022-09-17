Governor Mike Dunleavy has requested a federal disaster declaration for the 2022 September West Coast Storm. “We must first recognize the outstanding job local and tribal leaders did to prepare their communities for this storm. I have no doubts their effort saved lives and minimized the damage,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “As things begin to stabilize, we can look towards recovery. I am asking the federal government to activate all other disaster recovery programs.”

