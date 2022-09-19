Read full article on original website
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Two MPD officers injured in Midtown crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two MPD officers were hurt after their two squad cars collided in Midtown Wednesday morning. Emergency crews rushed to the intersection of McLean and Central Avenue in Midtown overnight Wednesday around 1:40 a.m. Video shared with WREG shows firefighters quickly working to put out a car fire. The vehicle had crashed onto […]
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
Whitehaven residents fed up with reckless driving push for safer streets
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Whitehaven residents say reckless driving is a daily occurrence- not just speeding, but sometimes even racing. With plenty of kids, elderly, and pets living in the area, neighbors are saying enough is enough and are calling on the city to make a change. People who live on Hudgins Road say that’s what they […]
Police identify victims of deadly East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night. According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The victims in the second vehicle, later identified as 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry, […]
2 People Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Memphis on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two cars were involved in the [..]
desotocountynews.com
Speed bump ordinance passes in Hernando
Photo: Hernando aldermen and Mayor Chip Johnson take part in their regular board meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando residents will soon be able to request the City look at putting speed bumps down on their street after the Board of Aldermen moved a speed bump ordinance forward at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies
Hacks Cross Road Standoff A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured. (whbq)
Hickory Hill shooting leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
Driver demanded free gas at gunpoint from store clerk, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Indiana man who allegedly demanded free gas at gunpoint from a convenience store clerk in Memphis is in custody. Ryan Bateson, 40, is charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment in the incident, which happened Aug. 25 at the Marathon gas station at 2864 Thomas Street, police said. Around 2:15 a.m., […]
actionnews5.com
Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
Gang member gets 15 years for selling drugs in North Memphis, DOJ says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in Memphis. Craig Parham was sentenced to 180 months, according to a release from the Department of Justice. According to information presented in court, from September 2017 through March 2020, Parham and...
Suspect in custody after hostage situation, shooting in Hardeman County
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– Two people were held hostage during a nearly nine-hour standoff at a Hardeman County home Tuesday. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff, the incident started around 1 p.m. when someone asked police to perform a welfare check at a home on Highway 57 between Saulsbury and Grand Junction. The sheriff’s office told […]
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
Two men rob church in airport area, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men may soon be asking for forgiveness. According to Memphis Police, the pair broke into the Healing Center on Tchulahoma Road around 6 a.m. on Friday, September 16. The burglars took a safe and a television, according to police. Police said one man carried the...
desotocountynews.com
County officials celebrate Justice Court building addition
The DeSoto County Justice Court building has been open since mid-July, but late Monday afternoon officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to put a final stamp on the new $8 million facility. The 24,500 square foot facility is now located in Hernando next to the Adult Detention Center and has been...
Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
