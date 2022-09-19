ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
WREG

Two MPD officers injured in Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two MPD officers were hurt after their two squad cars collided in Midtown Wednesday morning. Emergency crews rushed to the intersection of McLean and Central Avenue in Midtown overnight Wednesday around 1:40 a.m. Video shared with WREG shows firefighters quickly working to put out a car fire. The vehicle had crashed onto […]
WREG

Whitehaven residents fed up with reckless driving push for safer streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Whitehaven residents say reckless driving is a daily occurrence- not just speeding, but sometimes even racing. With plenty of kids, elderly, and pets living in the area, neighbors are saying enough is enough and are calling on the city to make a change. People who live on Hudgins Road say that’s what they […]
WREG

Police identify victims of deadly East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night. According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The victims in the second vehicle, later identified as 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry, […]
desotocountynews.com

Speed bump ordinance passes in Hernando

Photo: Hernando aldermen and Mayor Chip Johnson take part in their regular board meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando residents will soon be able to request the City look at putting speed bumps down on their street after the Board of Aldermen moved a speed bump ordinance forward at Tuesday’s board meeting.
WREG

Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies

Hacks Cross Road Standoff A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured. (whbq)
WREG

Hickory Hill shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
WREG

Driver demanded free gas at gunpoint from store clerk, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Indiana man who allegedly demanded free gas at gunpoint from a convenience store clerk in Memphis is in custody. Ryan Bateson, 40, is charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment in the incident, which happened Aug. 25 at the Marathon gas station at 2864 Thomas Street, police said. Around 2:15 a.m., […]
actionnews5.com

Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
desotocountynews.com

County officials celebrate Justice Court building addition

The DeSoto County Justice Court building has been open since mid-July, but late Monday afternoon officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to put a final stamp on the new $8 million facility. The 24,500 square foot facility is now located in Hernando next to the Adult Detention Center and has been...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
