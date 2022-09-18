ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
COPENHAGEN, NY
Government
wwnytv.com

More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police have made a correction about an arrest involving a Lowville man accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lewis County. Police originally said 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. admitted that he made...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While people may be envisioning life after COVID, a north country doctor says the virus is still here. President Joe Biden recently declared the pandemic over in the United States. Medical Director of the Samaritan Family Health Network Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn says that’s certainty recognition...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
NORFOLK, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
ADAMS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Low water levels cause early end of boating season

TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over. “These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these...
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown lawmaker questions crow killing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city council member is questioning how the city handles the influx of crows during cold-weather months. Cliff Olney wonders if there’s a better way to drive crows off than killing some of them. Olney raised his concerns at a meeting Monday night.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was charged with assault after an argument allegedly turned physical Saturday. State police say 57-year-old Peter Cavanaugh allegedly pushed the victim and struck them in the back of the head. The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of a cut...
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man faces drug possession charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police say they seized drugs, cash, and firearms when they executed a search warrant at a Watertown home Tuesday. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say 37-year-old Nicholas Rafus was arrested after a several-week-long investigation that allegedly revealed he was dealing drugs from his 246 Central Street home.
WATERTOWN, NY

