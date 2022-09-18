Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
wwnytv.com
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
wwnytv.com
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
wwnytv.com
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
informnny.com
Overdoses continue to plague Jefferson County, advocates prioritize harm-reduction
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A deadly epidemic continues to have a hold on the North Country: Drug addiction and overdoses. But the community is putting up a fight. In recognition of Jefferson County’s Overdose Awareness Day on September 21, community leaders, members and advocates gathered at Watertown City Hall.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman suffering possible spine injury rescued from Independence Wild Forest after being thrown off from her horse, DEC says
WATSON- A woman that was thrown from their horse last week in Lewis County was rescued, thanks to the response and teamwork of local agencies. The incident occurred Wednesday, September 14 at around 1:00 p.m. on the Otter Creek Horse Trails in the Independence Wild Foreset, town of Watson. According...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown lawmaker is accusing Jefferson County’s district attorney of not doing her job. The D.A. is firing back. Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney says when it comes to cases involving drugs and damaged property, the district attorney isn’t prosecuting enough. “When...
wwnytv.com
Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police have made a correction about an arrest involving a Lowville man accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lewis County. Police originally said 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. admitted that he made...
wwnytv.com
Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While people may be envisioning life after COVID, a north country doctor says the virus is still here. President Joe Biden recently declared the pandemic over in the United States. Medical Director of the Samaritan Family Health Network Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn says that’s certainty recognition...
North Country teen missing; last seen leaving his home Wednesday
Le Ray, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday leaving his home in Jefferson County. Jayvious N. Marsh, 15, of Le Ray, was last seen around 4 p.m when he left his home on Route 11, according to a news release from State Police.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
cnyhomepage.com
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
wwnytv.com
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over. “These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution next week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law. The resolution would allow the county attorney to explore options for challenging the state law in court. It goes before the county’s finance and rules committee on...
wwnytv.com
Watertown lawmaker questions crow killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city council member is questioning how the city handles the influx of crows during cold-weather months. Cliff Olney wonders if there’s a better way to drive crows off than killing some of them. Olney raised his concerns at a meeting Monday night.
wwnytv.com
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was charged with assault after an argument allegedly turned physical Saturday. State police say 57-year-old Peter Cavanaugh allegedly pushed the victim and struck them in the back of the head. The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of a cut...
wwnytv.com
Watertown man faces drug possession charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police say they seized drugs, cash, and firearms when they executed a search warrant at a Watertown home Tuesday. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say 37-year-old Nicholas Rafus was arrested after a several-week-long investigation that allegedly revealed he was dealing drugs from his 246 Central Street home.
