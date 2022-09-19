Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers get promising update on key relief enforcements ahead of MLB playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising update on a pair of key pitchers, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. Toribio reported on Monday that both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen looked sharp during a live batting practice session. He added that they both threw around 20 pitches. Graterol and...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 19
The Dodgers begin their fifth and final series against the Diamondbacks holding an 11-3 series record in 2022. In their last matchup, the Diamondbacks cooled off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory on September 14 after having lost the previous 10 matchups in a row. The Dodgers currently hold a...
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
Dodgers Open to Replacing Craig Kimbrel? Could Closer Cost LA World Series?
After eight straight scoreless and hitless appearances from Craig Kimbrel, we knew he had to come back down to earth at some point. And unfortunately, that day came. And even more unfortunately, he did so by giving up a walk-off three-run dinger on Wednesday to a guy hitting .217 on the year.
Betts, Muncy lead Dodgers to 4-3 win over Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night.The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884.Betts' double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers legend Maury Wills dies at age 89
Wills played 14 seasons in MLB from 1959-72. He played 12 seasons with the Dodgers, part of a season with Montreal and two with the Pirates. The 5-foot-11 shortstop was known for his defense and speed. He led the league in steals six times during his career, including in 1962, when he stole 104 bases. Wills won NL MVP that year in addition to the second of two Gold Gloves he received during his career.
Dodgers News: Two Rookies Will Piggyback Game One of Doubleheader
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a scheduled day/night doubleheader on Tuesday, a result of having the first week of the season rescheduled due to the owners’ lockout that delayed the start of the season. When teams are scheduled for a doubleheader, each team is allowed to add an extra...
Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral
The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Removed From Game After Awkward Play
Tough break for the Dodgers as the last thing the team needs is more injuries, only this time it comes at the expense of one of their top players Trea Turner. Turner has seen many hot hitting streaks this season, but this might have cooled him off for atleast the second game of the double header.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers: Nike Pays Homage to LA With New Colorway Kicks
If you are a fan of the Dodgers and are a bonafide sneakerhead, Nike has just the thing for you. The new unveiling of Nike’s Dunk Low is set to finish off the MLB season with a special colorway dedicated to the Dodgers. The Dodgers aren’t the first to...
Dodgers News: Frequent L.A. Reliever Expresses Desire to Allow Pujols’ 700th Homer
Among the 14 pitchers currently on the Dodgers roster, their 11th-most used reliever is not a reliever at all, but Hanser Alberto, a utility bench player. On Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, Alberto was miked up with the broadcast booth, and he was (as always) a pure delight. Interspersed between the conversation with Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, Alberto even did some play-by-play en español.
Dodgers Fans Will Hear a Familiar Voice on the Call this Postseason
Only two teams have clinched a playoff bid but months ago, a familiar voice had already clinched his ticket to the World Series. It was announced in April that Joe Davis would take Joe Buck’s place as the voice of postseason baseball. To Fox Sports, Davis was an easy choice but to Davis, this was a dream come true.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Takes Next Step in Return to Roster
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has been on the injured list for the last three weeks, and manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend it’s unlikely Gonsolin will be built up enough for a full starting role in October. But while his postseason role is up in the air, Gonsolin is continuing to progress towards a return to the active roster.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0