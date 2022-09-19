ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Gavin Lux
FOX Sports

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Betts, Muncy lead Dodgers to 4-3 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night.The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884.Betts' double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Red Sox
Yardbarker

Dodgers legend Maury Wills dies at age 89

Wills played 14 seasons in MLB from 1959-72. He played 12 seasons with the Dodgers, part of a season with Montreal and two with the Pirates. The 5-foot-11 shortstop was known for his defense and speed. He led the league in steals six times during his career, including in 1962, when he stole 104 bases. Wills won NL MVP that year in addition to the second of two Gold Gloves he received during his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Frequent L.A. Reliever Expresses Desire to Allow Pujols’ 700th Homer

Among the 14 pitchers currently on the Dodgers roster, their 11th-most used reliever is not a reliever at all, but Hanser Alberto, a utility bench player. On Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, Alberto was miked up with the broadcast booth, and he was (as always) a pure delight. Interspersed between the conversation with Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, Alberto even did some play-by-play en español.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy