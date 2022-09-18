ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

USC offensive line excited, focused ahead of trip to Oregon State

This one is personal for USC's offensive linemen. They have probably had Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State circled on their calendar since before the season. It’s hard to forget losing by more than two touchdowns in the Coliseum in front of 51,564 people in attendance almost a year ago to the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins

For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA

Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus all over new CIF polls

The CIF Southern Section has released new polls for fall sports. Several local teams are ranked in the top 10 of their competing sports but only Saugus is in all three. Starting with the top ranking, Centurions’ girls volleyball sits at the top of the Division 4 rankings. The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash

A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
FRESNO, CA
Law & Crime

Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million

The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
paininthepass.info

High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
VICTORVILLE, CA
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
247Sports

247Sports

