247Sports
USC offensive line excited, focused ahead of trip to Oregon State
This one is personal for USC's offensive linemen. They have probably had Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State circled on their calendar since before the season. It’s hard to forget losing by more than two touchdowns in the Coliseum in front of 51,564 people in attendance almost a year ago to the day.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: USC adds DL Sam Greene, TE Joey Olsen, unofficial visitors, new offers
The Composite Two-Star Recruits finally did it. The show hit the mythical three-hour mark thanks to a jam-packed episode discussing the recent commitment of three-star 2023 Baltimore (MD) defensive lineman Sam Greene and four-star 2024 Oregon tight end Joey Olsen. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Olsen is rated the No. 190 overall...
Elijah Paige, 4-star offensive tackle, decommits from Notre Dame; USC looming
This summer the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. A drop to No. 4 is not particularly troubling, but there seems to be instability to the class, as a couple of key recruits have decommitted and few pledges have taken visits to other programs. After losing ...
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
Class of 2023 Athlete Donavyn Pellot Commits to UCLA Football
One of the highest-rated recruits out of Las Vegas is now set to join the Bruins next season.
BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins
For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
saturdaytradition.com
George Kliavkoff, Pac-12 commissioner, reportedly urges UC Regents to block UCLA's move to B1G
UCLA and USC’s move to the B1G was something that made a lot of people, including Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff upset. In a report from Billy Witz with the New York Times, Kliavkoff laid out in a letter to UC Regents how he would be supportive of blocking UCLA’s move to the B1G.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes that UCLA made the wrong choice leaving for the Big Ten
Despite the lucrative deal that the Big ten recently netted there is a belief that it still was the wrong choice for UCLA
Blake Nichelson, nation's top uncommitted linebacker, chooses Florida State over Oregon, UCLA
Entering the week, the top-10 inside linebackers in the country were all committed to a college football program. Sitting uncommitted at No. 11 was Manteca High School (California) star Blake Nichelson, an All-American Bowl selection. On Tuesday evening, however, he became the latest highly-rated ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 22
Week five of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores with our readers. Then check back later tonight for game coverage on OC Sports Zone,...
signalscv.com
Saugus all over new CIF polls
The CIF Southern Section has released new polls for fall sports. Several local teams are ranked in the top 10 of their competing sports but only Saugus is in all three. Starting with the top ranking, Centurions’ girls volleyball sits at the top of the Division 4 rankings. The...
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million
The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
smobserved.com
Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass
Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
paininthepass.info
High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
wanderwisdom.com
Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad
There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
