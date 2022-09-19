ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Instant Analysis, game balls, key stats from Cowboys 20-17 win over Cincinnati

By K.D. Drummond
 3 days ago
The game was over when . . .

. . . the Cowboys walked out the locker room.

Just kidding. The game wasn’t over until Brett Maher’s second 50 yards-or-longer field goal sailed through the uprights, sending a raucous AT&T Stadium crowd into a frenzy. Dallas seemed to have no interest in putting the game away, with just one meaningful drive the entire second half prior to the winning one. TE Dalton Schultz fumbled the ball while fighting for more yards, ending what would’ve been a solid field-goal attempt at the minimum. No worries, Maher is now 3-for-3 on the season, with all three kicks going at least 50 yards.

Team Stats

Passing Game Stats

Rushing Stats

Defensive Stats

Game Ball 1: Micah Parsons

There’s likely not going to be too many discussions about the game that don’t start with what Micah Parsons is doing. He once again was a game-wrecker, making former teammate La’el Collins seem silly and see ghosts. Parsons checked in with two sacks on the day with five total QB hits, but also forced a couple of false starts and several other plays where his initial pressures either led to sacks by others or rushed passes by Burrow.

He was a force in the ground game as well, tying for the team lead with two tackles-for-loss.

Game Ball 2: Noah Brown

For all the out of sync there was in the Cowboys’ offense in Week 1, Rush and Brown certainly had a nice connection in Week 2. Brown is a six-year veteran who has been a reserve his entire career until this season. With the trade of Amari Cooper and the knee injury of Michael Gallup, Brown is the second-most experienced receiver left and on Sunday he proved that the kudos he’s received all summer were well deserved.

Not only did he score the Cowboys’ first TD of the season, but he caught all five of his targets for 91 yards. Several of those catches were in clutch situations on both third and fourth down and one on the game-winning drive.

Game Ball 3: Dorance Armstrong

If this recap feels like a head nod towards the Cowboys’ offseason personnel decisions, that impression isn’t wrong. Dallas failed to bring back Randy Gregory with a contract screw-up, but claimed they were then able to get Armstrong back and add Dante Fowler. Well Armstrong had his best game of his career, notching two sacks himself and another two tackles-for-loss.

Key Stat: 3.8

That’s how many yards-per-play the Bengals were held to on Sunday afternoon, a stark contrast to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to achieve (5.6) in Week 1. Dallas was able to shut down the Bengals run game, unlike the Bucs, holding them to just three first downs on the ground and just 3.6 yards a carry.

The yards matched another stellar defensive effort for Dan Quinn’s boys. With a quote-unquote complimentary offense that has yet to fully hit their stride, the defense has shut down two of the game’s best QBs. Dallas’ offense has only mounted two touchdown drives on the season, yet despite getting little help in that regard, Quinn’s defense has only allowed two touchdowns and 36 total points to Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

All this while only forcing one turnover across the two games, which was the calling card to the defense in 2021.

Quick Hits

  • For the third-straight game, a punt hit the AT&T video screen and had to be redone. It happened in Week 1 and also in the wild-card game against San Francisco. In the fourth quarter, Bryan Anger booted the ball and after it landed, bounced the Cowboys’ way. Rekick? For whatever reason, the ref crew claimed they couldn’t confirm that the ball hit it, and the ball was placed at the 17-yard line.
  • CeeDee Lamb bounced back from a horrid Week 1 to a more stable Week 2. The No. 1 receiver was once again targeted 11 times but this time came down with seven receptions for 75 yards.
  • Rush got lucky on several throws on the day, that certainly could have changed the narrative surrounding Sunday’s contest. There were at least three interception-worthy passes on the day, including two on the drive that ended with Schultz’ fumble. But still, there he was at the end, standing tall and making completions when necessary to win the game.
  • Tony Pollard bounced back from a weird Week 1 with a triumphant Week 2. He caught a 46-yard pass (that looked like a run) where he was a couple inches away from scoring before punching it in on the next drive. He also had the club’s longest run of the day, a 17-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

