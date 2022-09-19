ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Real Estate Stocks?

Buying high-quality discounted REITs today could lead to superior pricing and returns in the future. For those with patience, now looks like a good time to invest . However, not all REITs are a value buy right now and some investors should take caution. You’re reading a free article with...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Entrepreneur

1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia

Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
Dividend Strategists

The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock

What if you could follow the most popular stocks held by savvy investors? In this article, we will look at the most popular stocks held by members at Dividend Stocks Rock. We used our DSR PRO database to identify which company is held by the most members (roughly 1,900 DSR PRO members).
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
tipranks.com

CFG, PNC, HBAN: Should You Buy the Dip in These Banking Stocks?

Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in CFG, PNC, and HBAN stocks on the back of improved NII and stable credit quality. The weak macro environment has led to a correction in the shares of top regional banks in the U.S. However, improved NII (net interest income) trends, due to a rise in loans and deposits, and rising interest rates imply that better days are ahead for regional banks. Meanwhile, stable credit quality and operating leverage are positives. Against this background, Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in the shares of Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
