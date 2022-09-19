Read full article on original website
Related
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
If dividend growth is the goal, these stocks should be on your radar for retirement.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Everyone Knows Have Big Upside Potential and Trade Under $10
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
These perennial outperformers are down, but definitely not out.
3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn
Market downturns often precede a recession, which means it is time to play defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Real Estate Stocks?
Buying high-quality discounted REITs today could lead to superior pricing and returns in the future. For those with patience, now looks like a good time to invest . However, not all REITs are a value buy right now and some investors should take caution. You’re reading a free article with...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia
Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock
What if you could follow the most popular stocks held by savvy investors? In this article, we will look at the most popular stocks held by members at Dividend Stocks Rock. We used our DSR PRO database to identify which company is held by the most members (roughly 1,900 DSR PRO members).
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Is This Monthly Dividend Stock Worth Buying Today?
This REIT could be a long-term treat for your portfolio.
tipranks.com
CFG, PNC, HBAN: Should You Buy the Dip in These Banking Stocks?
Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in CFG, PNC, and HBAN stocks on the back of improved NII and stable credit quality. The weak macro environment has led to a correction in the shares of top regional banks in the U.S. However, improved NII (net interest income) trends, due to a rise in loans and deposits, and rising interest rates imply that better days are ahead for regional banks. Meanwhile, stable credit quality and operating leverage are positives. Against this background, Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in the shares of Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
Is This Value Stock a Buy for Income Investors?
TJX Companies is a well-known discount retailer that can endure the current economic environment.
Comments / 0