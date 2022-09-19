Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
Titusville Herald
Florida State League Playoffs
(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 0. Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, ppd.
Titusville Herald
9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
Titusville Herald
Walkway collapse injures 17 on coastal Georgia dock
ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed Tuesday on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group was boarding a cruise in St. Marys when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise, with local news outlets reporting about 20 people falling into the St. Marys River, which marks the border between Georgia and Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Colorado lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an...
Titusville Herald
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.
Titusville Herald
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
Titusville Herald
David Crowther, 75
David Crowther, formerly of Pleasantville, Pa., born Oct. 12, 1946, went to be with Jesus Sept. 17, 2022. He died peacefully at his beloved home in Laurel Hill, Florida, with good friend, neighbor and caregiver Todd Tucker by his side. He was born to Richard Paul Crowther and Frances V. Spangler Crowther, and was an only child until age 11 when he welcomed a sister, Amy, and two years later a brother, Joe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 18, 2022. Editorial: Teaching students to scrutinize online fact from fiction. A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite. There’s no agenda here other than to arm young people with better tools to distinguish fact from fiction and to be on the lookout for deliberate misinformation.
Titusville Herald
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi's top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge's finding in favor...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. September 17, 2022. One of the bedrock American freedoms — one’s right to speak freely – isn’t an exclusively American concept dreamed up by the founding fathers in the late 1700s. It dates at least as far back as classical Greece, where it was referred to as parrhesia – a cornerstone of Athenian democracy in the 4th century BC.
Titusville Herald
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Titusville Herald
Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge's decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand. The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.
Comments / 0