Carolina League Playoffs

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
It looks like the 2027 World University Games could be making their way to the Triangle! WRAL Sports Fan reports that Gov. Roy Cooper has officially signed a proclamation, expressing the desire to serve as the host city of the World University Games, the second-largest international athletic competition after the Olympics. In a press conference […]
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley youth sports referee has been recognized by the state of Virginia for his more than six decades of service. John Wayne Hite grew up playing sports in Staunton, and he started refereeing at the YMCA while he was still in high school. He officially...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe but we’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season. Week 6 of Touchdown Friday means another week of interesting games and matchups. Two 4-1 teams will collide when East Duplin visits Kinston in our Game of the Week. This week’s Backyard Brawl features Washington County […]
A battle of the unbeatens took place at Rocky Mount High School on Monday, where the Lady Gryphons took on Southern Nash for first place in the Big East 2A/3A Conference girls tennis race. In the end, Rocky Mount stayed unbeaten with a 7-2 victory over the Ladybirds. The Gryphons improved to 8-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall, while Southern Nash fell to 6-1 in the league and 7-1...
