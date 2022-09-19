ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Shorthorn

First-Gen College Education Series aims to help students adjust to university life

UTA’s First-Generation Student Initiatives held its first First-Gen College Education Series meeting last week in the University Center’s San Jacinto Room to discuss the health and wellness services the university offers for first-generation students. The series aims to help students find educational resources and answer questions that cause...
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

LGBTQ+ Program helps the queer community feel welcomed on campus

UTA’s LGBTQ+ Program provides various resources for the queer community on campus, helping students feel seen, heard and understood. The program works to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for people from different backgrounds, gender identities, sexual orientations and expressions. One of the program’s goals is to create a healthy and welcoming environment for queer students.
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

Student Government focuses on rebuilding, looks toward a better future

Student Government is continuing to rebuild after the spring semester’s impeachment trials, focusing on the organization’s future rather than its past. This semester, Student Body President Teresa Nguyen said she wants to concentrate on recruitment, the Student Green Fund, the Program Assistance Fund and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Net Zero Partnership.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future

Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Parkland Health launches new 'Hospital at Home' program

DALLAS — A new initiative is now open to Dallas residents who need hospital treatment without the physical hospital. Parkland Health has launched what they're calling the "Hospital at Home" program. The main goal is to give qualified patients all of the care they need while they stay in their home.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination

A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX

