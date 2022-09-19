Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Shorthorn
Making education accessible: New program prepares to officially open, offers quiet space for students
Nursing junior Valerie Johnson said she has bad anxiety. She doesn’t like to be distracted at home. She also doesn’t want to be around the large groups of people at the library. Johnson just wants a quiet, little cubicle where she can sit down, zone out and focus...
Shorthorn
First-Gen College Education Series aims to help students adjust to university life
UTA’s First-Generation Student Initiatives held its first First-Gen College Education Series meeting last week in the University Center’s San Jacinto Room to discuss the health and wellness services the university offers for first-generation students. The series aims to help students find educational resources and answer questions that cause...
Shorthorn
Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs outlines plans for first academic year
As a first-generation college student and a person of color, Tamara Brown knows firsthand the game-changing value of education. She said she has seen and done things that were not even in her wildest imagination. The younger version of Brown would have never believed that one day she would be...
Shorthorn
LGBTQ+ Program helps the queer community feel welcomed on campus
UTA’s LGBTQ+ Program provides various resources for the queer community on campus, helping students feel seen, heard and understood. The program works to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for people from different backgrounds, gender identities, sexual orientations and expressions. One of the program’s goals is to create a healthy and welcoming environment for queer students.
Shorthorn
Student Government focuses on rebuilding, looks toward a better future
Student Government is continuing to rebuild after the spring semester’s impeachment trials, focusing on the organization’s future rather than its past. This semester, Student Body President Teresa Nguyen said she wants to concentrate on recruitment, the Student Green Fund, the Program Assistance Fund and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Net Zero Partnership.
starlocalmedia.com
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future
Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
Tech company relocates headquarters from Plano to Richardson's Innovation Quarter
The city of Richardson recently opened its headquarters in The Innovation Quarter at 1302 E. Collins Blvd on Sept. 14. Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating its headquarters to the Innovation Quarter at 1122 Alma Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating...
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they got started on their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets, Desoto...
dmagazine.com
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
Parkland Health launches new 'Hospital at Home' program
DALLAS — A new initiative is now open to Dallas residents who need hospital treatment without the physical hospital. Parkland Health has launched what they're calling the "Hospital at Home" program. The main goal is to give qualified patients all of the care they need while they stay in their home.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination
A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
keranews.org
Nike’s planned distribution center in Dallas County hits snag over lack of diversity at the top
But a vote on the proposal has been delayed for the second time. Two weeks ago, county commissioners wanted more time to read the company’s latest report on diversity in the company’s hiring. Now, the company asked that it be removed from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas
DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
Shorthorn
Photos: UTA women’s volleyball earns its sixth straight victory over the weekend
The volleyball team (8-4) swept the UTA Invitational over the weekend at College Park Center. The team won against the University of New Orleans and Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16, scoring 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The team concluded the weekend with its third win against Lamar University 3-2 the following day.
rejournals.com
$61 million construction loan secured for suburban Dallas seniors housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $61 million in construction financing for the development of The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit assisted living, memory care and independent living community in Garland, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. JLL worked on behalf of the joint venture sponsor, JAMP...
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
