Elon, NC

ncataggies.com

Rogers Plays Well On Front Nine, Aggies Finish Ninth at Elon Invite

BURLINGTON, N.C. – North Carolina A&T finished the final round of the Elon Invitational hosted by Elon University on Tuesday at the par-71, 6,065-yard Alamance Country Club golf course. Senior Jayla Rogers had the Aggies best round of the day, shooting a 6-over 71 as she ascended three spots from Monday's first two rounds to finish in a four-tie for 35th.
ELON, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Completes First Two Rounds of 2022-23 Season

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Three different North Carolina A&T Aggies posted the same score on Monday as the A&T women's golf team opened the season at the Elon Invitational hosted by Elon at the par-71, 6,065-yard Alamance Country Club golf course on Monday. The teams played two rounds on Monday...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Aggies to Induct 10 New Hall of Famers

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T State University Department of Athletics, in conjunction with the North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame, will hold a noon press conference luncheon Thursday at Deese Ballroom on the second floor of the A&T Student Center to introduce the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
ourdavie.com

Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Operation clear track

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinianuncg.com

New Eats on Spring Garden

Greensboro as a whole, and Spring Garden Street in particular, are home to some of the greatest restaurants North Carolina has to offer. As a young foodie myself, non native to this half of the I-85, I have made it my mission over my four years at UNCG to explore all that Greensboro has to offer the culinary world. Truth be told, I have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about when it comes to food. I put melted butter on a pop tart and called it tasty. And it is. Given this, I’d like to think that maybe I know when something is pleasing to those taste buds we all have, and maybe that is enough to give a recommendation.
GREENSBORO, NC

