Cullowhee, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Western Carolinian

Chancellor Brown answers student questions

The Western Carolinian polled students to find out what questions they would ask Chancellor Brown. The Carolinian then asked Chancellor Brown your questions. Here are her responses. Diversity, Student Voices. What steps are you taking to ensure that minority students and students from marginalized communities are heard and protected?. This...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Western Carolinian

WCU held ribbon cutting ceremony for new dorms Sept. 2

A snip of a ribbon in front of Shining Rock Hall on Sept. 2 marked newness and accomplishment for WCU’s campus. A ceremony was held celebrating the completion of Shining Rock Hall and Water Rock Hall. Black Rock Hall is one of “The Rocks” residential halls but will not be completed until late September or early October according to Chancellor Kelli R. Brown.
CULLOWHEE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents

Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say violent crime is up 34% this year compared to 2021. This comes on the heels of an armed robbery Sunday morning on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville where police say a man was beaten with a baseball bat. No one has been arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Western Carolinian

Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd

Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
SYLVA, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC

Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
GREENVILLE, SC
tribpapers.com

Councilman Addressing Removal of Invocation by Quoting Jesus

Woodfin – Last week, the Tribune offered Woodfin Councilman Jim McAllister a guest commentary spot to back up his statement at the August council meeting, which he used to justify removing the meeting’s invocation. The invocation had been part of the meeting since the town was formed in 1971.
WOODFIN, NC
my40.tv

Wrongful death complaint filed by family of former Buncombe County inmate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a former Buncombe County inmate has filed a wrongful death complaint. Jacob Biddix was hospitalized and died after being in custody in 2020. His sister Devon Biddix claims the Buncombe County Detention Facility was repeatedly warned Biddix needed anti-seizure medication. The complaint...
WYFF4.com

Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC

