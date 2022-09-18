Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenFranklin, NC
Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good CauseMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Bryson City, NC
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North CarolinaTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
Western Carolinian
Chancellor Brown answers student questions
The Western Carolinian polled students to find out what questions they would ask Chancellor Brown. The Carolinian then asked Chancellor Brown your questions. Here are her responses. Diversity, Student Voices. What steps are you taking to ensure that minority students and students from marginalized communities are heard and protected?. This...
Carteret County Public Schools superintendent to resign to take job where he grew up
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has announced his pending resignation to take a similar job with the Buncombe County Schools system. Jackson, who is from the Buncombe County area, has been Carteret County Public Schools superintendent since the 2020-21 school year. Before that, he was superintendent of […]
Western Carolinian
WCU held ribbon cutting ceremony for new dorms Sept. 2
A snip of a ribbon in front of Shining Rock Hall on Sept. 2 marked newness and accomplishment for WCU’s campus. A ceremony was held celebrating the completion of Shining Rock Hall and Water Rock Hall. Black Rock Hall is one of “The Rocks” residential halls but will not be completed until late September or early October according to Chancellor Kelli R. Brown.
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
WLOS.com
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents
Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
WLOS.com
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
my40.tv
About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say violent crime is up 34% this year compared to 2021. This comes on the heels of an armed robbery Sunday morning on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville where police say a man was beaten with a baseball bat. No one has been arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Western Carolinian
Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd
Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
tribpapers.com
Councilman Addressing Removal of Invocation by Quoting Jesus
Woodfin – Last week, the Tribune offered Woodfin Councilman Jim McAllister a guest commentary spot to back up his statement at the August council meeting, which he used to justify removing the meeting’s invocation. The invocation had been part of the meeting since the town was formed in 1971.
my40.tv
Wrongful death complaint filed by family of former Buncombe County inmate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a former Buncombe County inmate has filed a wrongful death complaint. Jacob Biddix was hospitalized and died after being in custody in 2020. His sister Devon Biddix claims the Buncombe County Detention Facility was repeatedly warned Biddix needed anti-seizure medication. The complaint...
WYFF4.com
Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take a Boat Ride on the Highest Lake East of the Mississippi River in Jackson County, NC
You can explore Lake Glenville, the highest lake in Eastern US, in Jackson County, NC by boat with Lake Glenville Scenic Boat Tours. We did the beautiful boat tour and will tell you all you need to know to enjoy the scenic lake. Thanks to Jackson County, North Carolina for...
Comments / 0