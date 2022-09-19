Having the privilege to attend the first in-person freshman orientation since 2019, I would absolutely recommend this interactive experience to anyone considering attending WCU. As someone who was completely unfamiliar with the campus and surrounding community prior to touring, orientation was a great way to fully encompass the true campus experience in a short period of time, and to be granted an in-person opportunity to ask questions and hear about personal experiences from actual students who are already familiar with the campus’s social and academic atmospheres.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO