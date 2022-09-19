Read full article on original website
Western Carolinian
Women’s soccer aiming to build momentum going into new season
With fall sports in full swing, Western Carolina’s Women’s soccer team is working to build momentum. With a record of 1-2-4, the Catamounts have defeated UNC Asheville. The matches against Southern Conference teams will start Sept. 23, 2022, with the Catamounts hosting Wofford College at 7 p.m. The...
Clemson receiver leaves team
The depth to Clemson's receiving corps has taken an early hit. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that sophomore wideout Dacari Collins has left the team. Collins caught 16 passes in nine games as a true (...)
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
Western Carolinian
Chancellor Brown answers student questions
The Western Carolinian polled students to find out what questions they would ask Chancellor Brown. The Carolinian then asked Chancellor Brown your questions. Here are her responses. Diversity, Student Voices. What steps are you taking to ensure that minority students and students from marginalized communities are heard and protected?. This...
Western Carolinian
Experiencing campus for the first time with New Student Orientation
Having the privilege to attend the first in-person freshman orientation since 2019, I would absolutely recommend this interactive experience to anyone considering attending WCU. As someone who was completely unfamiliar with the campus and surrounding community prior to touring, orientation was a great way to fully encompass the true campus experience in a short period of time, and to be granted an in-person opportunity to ask questions and hear about personal experiences from actual students who are already familiar with the campus’s social and academic atmospheres.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
Western Carolinian
Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd
Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
avlwatchdog.org
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
tribpapers.com
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
Western Carolinian
Fresh Goods: A Look at the Jackson County Farmers Market
The Jackson County Farmers Market is in action and serving the local community. Even if you aren’t on ‘Cottagecore’ TikTok or someone with a canvas tote bag, participating in a farmers market can be a fun, lively experience. Located in downtown Sylva in the Bridge Park parking...
