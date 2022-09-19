ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?

As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. takes blame for loss to Jets, is ready for redemption in Week 3

After seeing their hopes of an undefeated start to the season end abruptly on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers that will decide their divisional standing. Players and coaches did their best to emphasize their disappointment in the team’s loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, but none were as blunt as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.
