After seeing their hopes of an undefeated start to the season end abruptly on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers that will decide their divisional standing. Players and coaches did their best to emphasize their disappointment in the team’s loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, but none were as blunt as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO