Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
Fox News
Kirk Cousins criticism on social media gets loud as Vikings lose in quarterback's three-interception night
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins and the Vikings fell 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Breakout Game, Quarter System at UCLA
The Duke transfer talked about the Bruins' depth at receiver and how he's adjusting to the academics in Westwood.
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Saints are -160 on the moneyline...
Stock up, down after Giants' 19-16 victory over Panthers
The New York Giants improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 following a 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. It’s also the first time they’ve won their home opener since 2016. It wasn’t pretty but winning ugly is welcomed after years of losing...
