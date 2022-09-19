ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
numberfire.com

Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy