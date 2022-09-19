Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as these puppies were abandoned because their owners couldn’t afford them anymore
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo
Meet Milo! This sweet 2-year-old boy loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
The litter of puppies "desperately need their mother," read Greenville Police Department's Facebook post with thanks for the "Good Samaritans who called it in."
Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: PUPPY ALERT- Caramel
Caramel is a tan and black female Boerboel mix. She is approximately nine months old. She weighs about 77.1 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be spayed and fully vetted upon adoption. If you’re interested in meeting this beautiful girl, please email the shelter at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org. QUESTIONS...
Dakin Humane Society: Kitten Street Teams seeks to curb feral cat population
Cats can be elusive, and then, there’s Joanie. The striking tabby cat with the glowing gold eyes lived outside near an overgrown flower garden. While she didn’t know the comfort of a home and family, she was fed regularly by a caring neighbor who knew very well what Joanie liked best and provided it, which was a good thing because she was nursing her three newborn kittens.
Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Sandy
Sandy is a 14-year-old, 23-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO a foster or forever home. She’s a laid-back senior beagle who adores the attention of her humans. Sandy enjoys leisurely hanging out or curling up, snoozing with a human. Sandy may be just the girl if you are looking for...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats Dumped on RSPCA Centre’s Driveway – Despite There Being no Room in Cattery
RSPCA Coventry concerned and frustrated after family of cats dumped on drive. A family of flea-ridden cats were abandoned on an RSPCA rescue centre’s driveway by a man who hid from staff and ran away after dropping the pet carrier. At around 4pm on Saturday (27 August), the plastic...
DVM 360
Animal welfare groups launch initiative to help dogs and cats find forever homes
Currently rescues and shelters are overfilled with over 250,000 pets waiting to be adopted. Recently, animal welfare advocates, shelters, and rescues launched Share the Care, a campaign spotlighting the powerful affect people can have on homeless animals in their community through even the smallest acts of kindness. These can include adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, or simply sharing adoptable animals on social media to provide them the opportunity to find forever homes.
msn.com
An In-Depth Guide about German Shepherd Mastiff Mixes
German Shepherd Mastiff mixes are an uncommon but fantastic designer mixed breed that makes great additions to any family. The breed is a mix of the German Shepherd and one of many varieties of Mastiff, which means everyone’s German Shepherd Mastiff puppy will look different. If you’re thinking about...
CVAS: Meet Scorpius and Turbo, pets of the week
Meet Scorpius and Turbo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Scorpius and Turbo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
msn.com
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
picturecorrect.com
Interesting Photo of the Day: Fetching German Shepherd
The “shepherd” family of dogs are not just beautiful—they’re also extremely energetic. They can tire us humans out without even breaking a sweat. This playful old German Shepherd belongs to photographer Samuel Cauldron, and you can feel the energy this good boy has just by looking at this image:
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Apartments
Longing for a pet but have limited space to offer? Check out our top picks of mixed breed dogs for apartment living. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, over 60% of households are living with dogs. This may be true for homeowners, but not likely for renters.
pethelpful.com
Sweet German Shepherd Who's Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted Has Captured Our Hearts
It is so sad to see animals whose lives have been turned upside down by negative living situations and struggle to find their place in the world. One pup highlighted in a viral video had a traumatic life prior to her rescue, but luckily she has been rehabilitated and it ready to find her forever home!
