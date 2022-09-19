ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Dakin Humane Society: Kitten Street Teams seeks to curb feral cat population

Cats can be elusive, and then, there’s Joanie. The striking tabby cat with the glowing gold eyes lived outside near an overgrown flower garden. While she didn’t know the comfort of a home and family, she was fed regularly by a caring neighbor who knew very well what Joanie liked best and provided it, which was a good thing because she was nursing her three newborn kittens.
Animal welfare groups launch initiative to help dogs and cats find forever homes

Currently rescues and shelters are overfilled with over 250,000 pets waiting to be adopted. Recently, animal welfare advocates, shelters, and rescues launched Share the Care, a campaign spotlighting the powerful affect people can have on homeless animals in their community through even the smallest acts of kindness. These can include adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, or simply sharing adoptable animals on social media to provide them the opportunity to find forever homes.
An In-Depth Guide about German Shepherd Mastiff Mixes

German Shepherd Mastiff mixes are an uncommon but fantastic designer mixed breed that makes great additions to any family. The breed is a mix of the German Shepherd and one of many varieties of Mastiff, which means everyone’s German Shepherd Mastiff puppy will look different. If you’re thinking about...
CVAS: Meet Scorpius and Turbo, pets of the week

Meet Scorpius and Turbo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Scorpius and Turbo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Interesting Photo of the Day: Fetching German Shepherd

The “shepherd” family of dogs are not just beautiful—they’re also extremely energetic. They can tire us humans out without even breaking a sweat. This playful old German Shepherd belongs to photographer Samuel Cauldron, and you can feel the energy this good boy has just by looking at this image:
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Apartments

Longing for a pet but have limited space to offer? Check out our top picks of mixed breed dogs for apartment living. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, over 60% of households are living with dogs. This may be true for homeowners, but not likely for renters.
