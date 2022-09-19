ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
Miami Dolphins Rise in NFL Power Rankings

Every year in the NFL, we find that during Weeks 2-4 the NFL starts to sort itself out. After an opening week full of surprises, Week 2 gave plenty of teams a reality check one way or another. Although there is still plenty of football to be played, there is no question that, once again, there were way too many overreactions in Week 1. With two weeks of football behind us, here are your NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season.
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee.

