Every year in the NFL, we find that during Weeks 2-4 the NFL starts to sort itself out. After an opening week full of surprises, Week 2 gave plenty of teams a reality check one way or another. Although there is still plenty of football to be played, there is no question that, once again, there were way too many overreactions in Week 1. With two weeks of football behind us, here are your NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season.

1 DAY AGO