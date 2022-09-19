Read full article on original website
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Give Yankees 9-8 Win
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton delivered a clutch, walk-off grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bronx Bombers a 9-8 win in New York Tuesday night.
