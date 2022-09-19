Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1) meet in Week 3 action with Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got...
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Mike Evans on Bucs-Saints brawl: 'It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans'
There’s no love lost between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, as was evidenced by the second-half brawl that ended with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the game. Lattimore was exchanging words with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, then shoved...
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
thecomeback.com
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
