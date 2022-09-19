ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
