On-ice practices at MedStar Capitals Iceplex are open to the public and free of. The Washington Capitals will begin their 2022-23 Training Camp, presented by MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. This...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO