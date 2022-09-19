Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Fall to Golden Knights
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball hosted the Golden Knights Tuesday night with Gannon able to take the win in the battle for Erie. Despite their best effort, the Lakers fell in four sets to move to 2-10 on the year. How it Happened. Gannon got off to a fast start...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Continues PSAC Play
Erie, Pa –No. 9 Mercyhurst Men's Soccer continues PSAC West play with two games this week. They take on Seton Hill on Wednesday, September 21st. Then the Lakers travel to Johnstown on Saturday, September 24th for a match against UPJ. PSAC West Standings. Mercyhurst currently sits in first place...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Women's Soccer Looking To Build Winning Streak
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer continue their season with two games this week. They take on their Erie rivals – Gannon on Wednesday, September 21st. They travel to Indiana on Saturday, September 24th to play IUP. PSAC West. The Lakers are currently at the top of PSAC...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Volleyball Looks for First Conference Win
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team is set for two PSAC matchups this week. The Lakers are at home on Tuesday evening against Gannon and travel the short distance south to take on Edinboro on Friday. 1.Hurst is Home. Last season, the Lakers went 1-1 against both the Fighting Scots...
State College
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game
Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
State College
Letters: Nittany Mall Casino Makes Sense; Mastriano’s ‘Freedom’; Biden’s Impact
I’m not one that normally speaks up about plans for commercial space, but since it feels like most of the recent public comments about the proposed Nittany Mall casino have been negative, I want to speak for the other side. There are many in this community that would welcome a casino, and are even excited that one may be coming. I am one of them.
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
wkok.com
PSP Report: Mifflinburg Woman Killed After Route 45 Crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Mifflinburg woman was killed after crashing her vehicle along Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County early Sunday morning. Milton state police say killed was 31-year-old Melissa Dziadzio as a result of the crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Dziadzio was traveling...
10 Pennsylvania students face juvenile court charges in hazing case
A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced charges in juvenile court Tuesday against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted […]
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
