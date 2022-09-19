ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

hurstathletics.com

Mercyhurst Fall to Golden Knights

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball hosted the Golden Knights Tuesday night with Gannon able to take the win in the battle for Erie. Despite their best effort, the Lakers fell in four sets to move to 2-10 on the year. How it Happened. Gannon got off to a fast start...
hurstathletics.com

Fast Five: Men's Soccer Continues PSAC Play

Erie, Pa –No. 9 Mercyhurst Men's Soccer continues PSAC West play with two games this week. They take on Seton Hill on Wednesday, September 21st. Then the Lakers travel to Johnstown on Saturday, September 24th for a match against UPJ. PSAC West Standings. Mercyhurst currently sits in first place...
hurstathletics.com

Fast Five: Women's Soccer Looking To Build Winning Streak

Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer continue their season with two games this week. They take on their Erie rivals – Gannon on Wednesday, September 21st. They travel to Indiana on Saturday, September 24th to play IUP. PSAC West. The Lakers are currently at the top of PSAC...
hurstathletics.com

Fast Five: Volleyball Looks for First Conference Win

Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team is set for two PSAC matchups this week. The Lakers are at home on Tuesday evening against Gannon and travel the short distance south to take on Edinboro on Friday. 1.Hurst is Home. Last season, the Lakers went 1-1 against both the Fighting Scots...
State College

Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
KEMPTON, PA
wkok.com

PSP Report: Mifflinburg Woman Killed After Route 45 Crash

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Mifflinburg woman was killed after crashing her vehicle along Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County early Sunday morning. Milton state police say killed was 31-year-old Melissa Dziadzio as a result of the crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Dziadzio was traveling...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

10 Pennsylvania students face juvenile court charges in hazing case

A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced charges in juvenile court Tuesday against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

