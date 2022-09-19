ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 6 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Trinity (3-2) vs. St. Xavier (3-1) This Friday at Cardinal Stadium will be the 90th time the rivalry game between...
dukebasketballreport.com

Nolan Smith Getting It Done For Louisville

After Kenny Payne took the head coaching job at his alma mater of Louisville, one of his first hires was Duke assistant Nolan Smith, who might as well be his godson. They go way back. At Duke, Smith developed into a formidable recruiter and while it’s still early at Louisville,...
wdrb.com

4-star Curtis Williams Jr. commitment the second of 2023 recruiting class for Louisville basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball and head coach Kenny Payne landed their second recruit of the 2023 class. Four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. committed to the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. According to 247Sports, Williams Jr. is the top-ranked played in Michigan and the No. 69 player overall in the recruiting class. He's 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 205 pounds.
middlesboronews.com

Concerns aplenty for Cardinals

Yellow flags weren’t the only thing flying around Cardinal Stadium Friday night where Louisville’s puzzling, Jekyll/Hyde football team fell to Florida State (3-0, 1-0) 35-31 in a disappointing home debut witnessed by an announced crowd of 46,459 and a national TV audience. There were plenty of red flags,...
The Crunch Zone

Louisville’s Defense Under Bryan Brown

Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
wdrb.com

Providence's Thomas Lynch wins Best Play Week 5 for rushing touchdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 5 of the high school football season. With 79% of the votes, the Week 5 title belongs to Providence's Thomas Lynch, who shook off multiple defenders on his way to a rushing touchdown. The Pioneers defeated Charlestown to remain undefeated on the season.
Louisville.com

Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com

Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
WLKY.com

For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
wdrb.com

NULU Fest celebrates Louisville’s East Market District growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville's East Market District is throwing a party. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a the 12th Annual NULU Fest happening on Saturday, September 24th from 11am to 9pm. The NULU Business Association presents the popular street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s...
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
Louisville, KY

